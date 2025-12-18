8th International Ramayan Conference gets underway at IIT Roorkee, scholars and researchers participate

Dehradun, Dec 18 (IANS) In a remarkable development, the eighth International Ramayan Conference began at IIT Roorkee on Thursday – a unique initiative to celebrate the nation’s rich cultural and civilisational heritage and ponder over the revered Hindu scripture Ramayana.

The three-day conference will put the spotlight on Ramayana’s relevance to education, sustainability, and ethical leadership and will see scholars, saints, and researchers from India and abroad participate in the deliberations on the Indian Knowledge Systems.

Around 150 research papers will be presented in blended mode, and the proceedings will be published in an e-book format.

The 8th International Ramayan Conference, hosted by IIT Roorkee, will highlight the enduring relevance of the RamCharit Manas and Indian knowledge traditions in contemporary education, sustainability, ethical leadership, and the nation.

Speaking on the occasion, IIT Roorkee director Prof K K Pant said that the “Kul geet” of IIT Roorkee has also drawn inspiration from the Chaupai of Ramcharit Manas.

“Parhit Saras Dharma nahi Bhai” of RamCharit Manas and “Sarjan hit Jeevan nit arpit” of IIT Roorkee’s Kulgeet highlight the importance of serving society," he said and added that the principles of the Indian knowledge system are invaluable and also praised the organisers for linking Ramayan with a modern perspective.

The three-day conference is being jointly organised by IIT Roorkee and Shri Ramcharit Bhavan, USA, bringing together scholars, saints and Ramayana enthusiasts from India and abroad.

The inauguration session was graced by Ashirvachan by Mahamandeleswar Swami Hari Chetnanand Ji, who spoke about the timeless relevance of Ramayana, Mahabharata and other scriptures for character building and inner happiness in an age dominated by mobile phones and material pursuits.

He also praised the initiative of IIT Roorkee and Shri Ramcharit Bhavan for bringing together saints and scholars on the banks of the Ganga and called Ramayana a complete manual of life that teaches sacrifice, devotion, guru-bhakti and social harmony.

The inaugural session also witnessed the release of the “Gita Shabda Anukramanika”.

