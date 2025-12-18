CCI takes cognisance of complaints against IndiGo over flight disruptions

New Delhi, Dec 18 (IANS) The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Thursday said it has taken cognisance of complaints filed against budget airline IndiGo in connection with the recent flight disruptions across multiple routes in the country.

In a statement, the regulator said that based on its initial assessment, it has decided to proceed further in the matter in accordance with the provisions of the Competition Act, 2002.

However, the CCI did not disclose details of the allegations or the complaints filed.

"The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has taken cognisance of Information filed against IndiGo in the context of the recent flight disruptions witnessed in the aviation sector, across various routes," the statement read.

"Based on the initial assessment, the Commission has decided to proceed further in the matter in accordance with the provisions of the Competition Act, 2002," it added.

The move follows large-scale flight cancellations by IndiGo earlier this month, which left tens of thousands of passengers stranded nationwide. The airline, which commands over 60 per cent of India’s domestic aviation market, cancelled thousands of flights due to poor pilot roster planning and failure to prepare for tighter safety regulations.

The disruptions were among the most severe witnessed by the aviation sector in recent times and also led to a sharp surge in airfares on several routes. The competition watchdog has the authority to direct its investigation arm to examine cases where it finds sufficient grounds to probe potential violations of competition law.

Earlier, the government put the low-cost airline under intense scrutiny after days of disruption that disrupted domestic air travel.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had dismissed four flight inspectors who were responsible for monitoring the safety and operational standards of IndiGo.

The action coincides with the airline's worsening problem, which has resulted in hundreds of flight cancellations this month as a result of inadequate planning and a failure to adhere to more stringent safety regulations.

Tens of thousands of travellers nationwide were stuck due to the cancellations.

Additionally, the airline had received a tax penalty notice of Rs 58.75 crore for the 2020-21 financial year by the Additional Commissioner of CGST, Delhi South Commissionerate, the airline said.

In an exchange filing, Interglobe Aviation Ltd, the parent firm of IndiGo, said it received the tax penalty order on Thursday (December 11), which comprises GST demand along with a penalty.

