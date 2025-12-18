December 18, 2025 7:52 PM हिंदी

CCI takes cognisance of complaints against IndiGo over flight disruptions

CCI takes cognisance of complaints against IndiGo over flight disruptions

New Delhi, Dec 18 (IANS) The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Thursday said it has taken cognisance of complaints filed against budget airline IndiGo in connection with the recent flight disruptions across multiple routes in the country.

In a statement, the regulator said that based on its initial assessment, it has decided to proceed further in the matter in accordance with the provisions of the Competition Act, 2002.

However, the CCI did not disclose details of the allegations or the complaints filed.

"The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has taken cognisance of Information filed against IndiGo in the context of the recent flight disruptions witnessed in the aviation sector, across various routes," the statement read.

"Based on the initial assessment, the Commission has decided to proceed further in the matter in accordance with the provisions of the Competition Act, 2002," it added.

The move follows large-scale flight cancellations by IndiGo earlier this month, which left tens of thousands of passengers stranded nationwide. The airline, which commands over 60 per cent of India’s domestic aviation market, cancelled thousands of flights due to poor pilot roster planning and failure to prepare for tighter safety regulations.

The disruptions were among the most severe witnessed by the aviation sector in recent times and also led to a sharp surge in airfares on several routes. The competition watchdog has the authority to direct its investigation arm to examine cases where it finds sufficient grounds to probe potential violations of competition law.

Earlier, the government put the low-cost airline under intense scrutiny after days of disruption that disrupted domestic air travel.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had dismissed four flight inspectors who were responsible for monitoring the safety and operational standards of IndiGo.

The action coincides with the airline's worsening problem, which has resulted in hundreds of flight cancellations this month as a result of inadequate planning and a failure to adhere to more stringent safety regulations.

Tens of thousands of travellers nationwide were stuck due to the cancellations.

Additionally, the airline had received a tax penalty notice of Rs 58.75 crore for the 2020-21 financial year by the Additional Commissioner of CGST, Delhi South Commissionerate, the airline said.

In an exchange filing, Interglobe Aviation Ltd, the parent firm of IndiGo, said it received the tax penalty order on Thursday (December 11), which comprises GST demand along with a penalty.

--IANS

aps/vd

LATEST NEWS

G RAM G legislation makes poor households happy over increase in days of employment (Photo: IANS)

G RAM G legislation makes poor households happy over increase in days of employment

Rohan Patil sets course record with third round 64 to move into joint lead with Veer Ahlawat on the third day of the CIDCO Open 2025 at the Kharghar Valley Golf Course (KVGC) in Navi Mumbai. Photo credit: PGTI

CIDCO Open: Rohan Patil sets course record with 64 to move into joint lead with Veer Ahlawat

Shiva Shankara's effort in vain as India A pulls one back in the three-match Physical Disability T20 Series at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. Photo credit: DCCI

Shiva Shankara's effort in vain as India A pulls one back in the three-match T20 series

Kareena Kapoor goes 'samosa crazy' at her children’s annual function, Karan Johar shares video

Kareena Kapoor goes 'samosa crazy' at her children’s annual function, Karan Johar shares video

Hrithik Roshan reveals what makes him fall in love with trekking

Hrithik Roshan reveals what makes him fall in love with trekking

Honour dedicated to ancestors who travelled from Mandvi to Muscat: PM Modi after receiving Order of Oman

Honour dedicated to ancestors who travelled from Mandvi to Muscat: PM Modi after receiving Order of Oman (Ld)

In MP’s Burhanpur, women attain self-reliance via Rural Livelihoods Mission; thank Modi govt (Photo: IANS)

In MP’s Burhanpur, women attain self-reliance via Rural Livelihoods Mission; thank Modi govt

Kajol gets nostalgic as Dilwale starring SRK completes 10 Years, says 'each frame is a memory'

Kajol gets nostalgic as Dilwale starring SRK completes 10 Years, says 'each frame is a memory'

8th International Ramayan Conference gets underway at IIT Roorkee, scholars and researchers participate (Photo: IANS)

8th International Ramayan Conference gets underway at IIT Roorkee, scholars and researchers participate

Vicky Kaushal’s sweet gesture leaves a young fan overjoyed

Vicky Kaushal’s sweet gesture leaves a young fan overjoyed