December 18, 2025 7:52 PM हिंदी

Hrithik Roshan reveals what makes him fall in love with trekking

Hrithik Roshan reveals what makes him fall in love with trekking

Mumbai, Dec 18 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan loves trekking. On Thursday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a series of pictures of himself from the trek in Uttarakhand.

The actor climbed up a hill and posed with his back facing the camera. He also penned a note in the caption, as he spoke about his love for trekking, and Uttarakhand.

He wrote, “Something about trekking undulating surfaces makes my heart smile with joy. Dammit , let's go back to the way it was supposed to be under my feet ! #uttarakhand. Love you #india”.

Earlier, the superstar had polarised the social media with his hot take on the recently released spy-gangster film ‘Dhurandhar’.

What was odd about his reaction to the film were two separates posts about the film on Instagram, and X, formerly Twitter.

He wrote on Instagram, “I love cinema, I love people who climb into a vortex and let the story take control, spin them, shake them until what they want to say is purged out of them onto that screen. DHURANDAR is an example of that. Loved the storytelling. It's cinema”.

He added that while he may “disagree with the politics of it” and believes filmmakers must carry certain responsibilities as citizens, the artistry on display is impossible to overlook. “I may disagree with the politics of it, and argue about the responsibilities us filmmakers should bear as citizens of the world. Nevertheless, can't ignore how I loved and learnt from this one as a student of cinema. Amazing”, he added.

Talking about Ranveer Singh and R. Madhavan, he wrote “@ranveersingh the silent to the fierce what a journey and so damn consistent. @actormaddy bloody mad grace, strength and dignity!!”

Hrithik was stunned by Rakesh Bedi’s performance. “But man @rakeshbedi what you did was phenomenal.. what an ACT, brilliant !! A huge big round of applause for everyone especially the makeup and prosthetics dept!” The star said he cannot wait for the second installment. “I can't wait for part 2 !!!", Hrithik concluded.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

G RAM G legislation makes poor households happy over increase in days of employment (Photo: IANS)

G RAM G legislation makes poor households happy over increase in days of employment

Rohan Patil sets course record with third round 64 to move into joint lead with Veer Ahlawat on the third day of the CIDCO Open 2025 at the Kharghar Valley Golf Course (KVGC) in Navi Mumbai. Photo credit: PGTI

CIDCO Open: Rohan Patil sets course record with 64 to move into joint lead with Veer Ahlawat

Shiva Shankara's effort in vain as India A pulls one back in the three-match Physical Disability T20 Series at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. Photo credit: DCCI

Shiva Shankara's effort in vain as India A pulls one back in the three-match T20 series

Kareena Kapoor goes 'samosa crazy' at her children’s annual function, Karan Johar shares video

Kareena Kapoor goes 'samosa crazy' at her children’s annual function, Karan Johar shares video

Hrithik Roshan reveals what makes him fall in love with trekking

Hrithik Roshan reveals what makes him fall in love with trekking

Honour dedicated to ancestors who travelled from Mandvi to Muscat: PM Modi after receiving Order of Oman

Honour dedicated to ancestors who travelled from Mandvi to Muscat: PM Modi after receiving Order of Oman (Ld)

In MP’s Burhanpur, women attain self-reliance via Rural Livelihoods Mission; thank Modi govt (Photo: IANS)

In MP’s Burhanpur, women attain self-reliance via Rural Livelihoods Mission; thank Modi govt

Kajol gets nostalgic as Dilwale starring SRK completes 10 Years, says 'each frame is a memory'

Kajol gets nostalgic as Dilwale starring SRK completes 10 Years, says 'each frame is a memory'

8th International Ramayan Conference gets underway at IIT Roorkee, scholars and researchers participate (Photo: IANS)

8th International Ramayan Conference gets underway at IIT Roorkee, scholars and researchers participate

Vicky Kaushal’s sweet gesture leaves a young fan overjoyed

Vicky Kaushal’s sweet gesture leaves a young fan overjoyed