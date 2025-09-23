September 23, 2025 8:03 PM हिंदी

This govt knows how to implement, not just plan: Rohan Gupta on 'GST Bachat Utsav'

This govt knows how to implement, not just plan: Rohan Gupta on 'GST Bachat Utsav'

Ahmedabad, Sep 23 (IANS) Lauding the Centre’s latest consumer-focused initiative, GST Bachat Utsav, BJP national spokesperson Rohan Gupta on Tuesday praised the Modi government for its practical approach to governance, calling it one that not only plans but also implements it.

His remarks came after PM Modi penned an open letter to citizens, celebrating the 'GST Bachat Utsav', an initiative aimed at passing on the benefits of reduced GST rates directly to consumers.

Speaking to IANS, Rohan Gupta said, “The Modi government has truly gifted the people a reason to celebrate this Navratri and Diwali. This is not just a government that plans or announces schemes, but one that ensures those plans reach the ground. By streamlining GST, the government has enabled a reduction of 10 per cent to 25 per cent in prices of essential goods.”

He further added that the initiative goes beyond tax cuts.

“Not only has the GST been reduced, but the government has ensured that manufacturers and producers reflect this in their pricing, delivering real economic relief to consumers.”

Calling it a “sympathetic government,” Gupta took a dig at the Opposition.

“Those who once criticised GST are now trying to take credit. This government stands with the people. From increasing the tax-free income limit to Rs 12 lakh, to promoting ‘Swadeshi’ through initiatives like this, the PM has always prioritised the common citizen.”

Reacting to Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee’s recent claim that the GST rate cut was politically motivated after the BJP’s 2024 electoral setback, Gupta responded and said, “The whole country can see what’s happening in Bengal. The benefits of GST haven’t reached people there because of the Trinamool Congress’s obstructionist politics. The arrogance of the Trinamool Congress has held back Bengal. Only when there’s a double-engine government can Bengal catch up with the rest of India."

Meanwhile, referring to PM Modi's address to the nation on the eve of GST 2.0 rollout, Banerjee had asked whether there was a "GST Loot Utsav" taking place for the past eight years.

"There's a saying in Bengali that a cat never climbs a tree until it is in danger. The BJP has suffered electoral losses; it lost 60 seats and its tally (in Lok Sabha) has gone down from 303 to 240. That's why the GST rates have also slid from 27 per cent to 18 per cent. If their seats had been reduced further to 200, the 18 per cent GST would have come down to 9 per cent," Banerjee had said.

--IANS

jk/uk

LATEST NEWS

Suhana Khan congratulates 'papa' Shah Rukh Khan on receiving the National Award: 'We love you'

Suhana Khan congratulates 'papa' Shah Rukh Khan on receiving the National Award: 'We love you'

Pakistan elect to bowl first in must-win game against Sri Lanka in a must-win match of the Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi, on Tuesday. Photo credit: AsianCricketCouncil/X

Asia Cup: Pakistan elect to bowl first in must-win game vs Sri Lanka

Arjun Kapoor congratulates sister Janhvi for Homebound: 'U aren't here just to play to the gallery'

Arjun Kapoor congratulates sister Janhvi for Homebound: 'U aren't here just to play to the gallery'

Delhi Police, NDRF conduct mock drills at JLN Stadium for safety and security arrangements ahead of the 2025 World Para Athletics Championship in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo credit: PIB

World Para Athletics: Delhi Police, NDRF conduct mock drills at JLN Stadium

Jamal Hossain steals the show with a nine-under 61 on opening day of the Telangana Golconda Masters 2025 at the Hyderabad Golf Association (HGA) in Hyderabad on Tuesday. Photo credit: PGTI

Telangana Golconda Masters: Jamal Hossain leads with nine-under 61 on Day 1

Preity Zinta says 'stretching your body is the gold standard for longevity'

Preity Zinta says 'stretching your body is the gold standard for longevity'

Indian IT firms to tackle H-1B visa fee hike with local hiring, offshoring and nearshoring: Report

Indian IT firms to tackle H-1B visa fee hike with local hiring, offshoring and nearshoring: Report

Bhagyashree gives her exercise a “garba” twist

Bhagyashree gives her exercise a “garba” twist

Women in Gujarat receiving free health checkups under Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan

Women in Gujarat receiving free health checkups under Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan

Sports Minister Dr. Mandaviya, MoS Raksha Khadse review final preparations for World Para-Athletics Championships at JLN Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo credit: PIB

World Para-Athletics C'ships: Sports Minister Dr. Mandaviya, MoS Raksha Khadse review final preparations at JLN Stadium