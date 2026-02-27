Russia urges Pakistan and Afghanistan to resolve differences through political, diplomatic means

Moscow, Feb 27 (IANS) Russia on Friday expressed concern over the escalation of clashes between Pakistan and Afghanistan and urged both sides to resolve differences through political and diplomatic means.

In a statement shared on X, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova stated, "We are concerned over the sharp escalation of armed clashes between Afghanistan and Pakistan. We call on them to abandon this dangerous confrontation and return to the negotiating table to resolve all differences through political and diplomatic means."

Pakistan launched Operation 'Ghazab lil-Haq' against Afghanistan, targetting several areas in Kabul, Paktia, and Kandahar after the border conflict between the two nations escalated on Thursday. In response, Afghanistan conducted airstrikes targetting several military installations in Pakistan.

Amid escalating tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan, Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi also urged both nations to resolve the differences within the framework of good neighbourliness and through the path of dialogue. He expressed readiness to provide any assistance in facilitating dialogue between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

"In the blessed month of Ramadan, the month of self-restraint and strengthening solidarity in the world of Islam, it is fitting that Afghanistan and Pakistan manage and resolve their existing differences within the framework of good neighbourliness and through the path of dialogue. The Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to provide any assistance in facilitating dialogue and strengthening understanding and cooperation between the two countries," Araghchi posted on X.

China has said that it is deeply concerned about the escalation of the conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan and urged both sides to reach a ceasefire at an earliest, Xinhua News Agency reported.

While addressing a news briefing on Friday, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said, "China is closely watching the developments of the situation. Pakistan and Afghanistan are inseparable neighbours to each other, and both are also China's neighbouring countries."

Expressing sorrow over the casualties caused by the conflict, Mao said that this round of fighting is intense than before and that any escalation will cause even more harm and losses on both sides. While expressing China's support for fighting terrorism in all its forms, she urged Pakistan and Afghanistan to remain calm and exercise restraint and resolve their differences through dialogue and negotiation.

Mao said China has been mediating in the conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan and expressed readiness to continue playing a constructive role in de-escalating tensions and improving relations between these two countries.

Earlier in the day, Afghan Air Force conducted airstrikes against Pakistani military targets in Islamabad, Nowshera, Jamrud and Abbottabad, Taliban Deputy Spokesman Hamdullah Fitrat said.

Fitrat stated that these attacks were conducted in response to the airstrikes carried out by the Pakistani military in Kabul, Kandahar and Paktia last night.

"The Air Force of the Ministry of National Defence carried out airstrikes on a military camp near Faizabad city in Islamabad, Pakistan, an army cantonment in Nowshera, Jamrud military colony, and Abbottabad today at around 11:00 am," Fitrat shared on X.

"These airstrikes were carried out successfully, targetting important military positions, centres, and installations of the Pakistani army there. These attacks were carried out in response to the airstrikes carried out by the Pakistani military in Kabul, Kandahar, and Paktia last night," he added.

Afghan Ministry of National Defence said that the country's forces launched retaliatory strikes along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, killing at least 55 Pakistani soldiers and capturing two bases along with 19 posts.

Additionally, it said, eight Afghan soldiers were killed, and 11 others were injured during the operation.

Kabul also mentioned that 13 Afghan civilians, including women and children, were injured in a missile attack by Pakistani forces on a refugee camp in the Afghan province of Nangarhar.

On Thursday, Pakistan launched 'Operation Ghazab lil-Haq' (Righteous Fury) in response to what it described as “unprovoked firing” by the Afghan forces across multiple border sectors, Pakistan's leading daily 'Dawn' reported. The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) carried out airstrikes targetting military installations in Kabul, Kandahar, and Paktia.

--IANS

akl/as