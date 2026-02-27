Mrunal Thakur, Adivi Sesh’s chemistry in 'Rubaroo' from 'Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha' wins hearts

Chennai, Feb 27 (IANS) The makers of director Shaneil Deo's eagerly-waited pan-Indian action drama 'Dacoit', featuring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur in the lead, on Friday released the romantic single 'Rubaroo' from the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Sung by Faheem Abdullah and Chinmayi Sripada, with lyrics penned by Ritesh Rajwada and soul-stirring music composed by Bheems Ceciroleo, 'Rubaroo' is crafted to become a love anthem.

Mrunal and Sesh’s pure-hearted charm and the heartfelt bond they share on screen transport audiences back to the magic and innocence of first love. With an undeniable emotional pull and raw intensity, Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur bring to life a love story that lingers long after the music fades.

Talking about singing 'Rubaroo', Faheem Abdullah said, “When I was recording 'Rubaroo', I felt like I was stepping into someone’s most vulnerable memory of love, the very inception of it. There’s a tenderness in the melody, but also a depth that lingers. I think listeners will truly feel that.”

Singer Chinmayi Sripada expressed, “There’s a quiet depth to 'Rubaroo' that I really connected with. Recording it in two languages meant honouring not just the lyrics, but the emotional rhythm of each version. That nuance made the experience very special for me.”

Talking about the song, Adivi Sesh shared, “For me, music is one of the purest ways to communicate emotion. 'Rubaroo' captures a kind of love that feels honest and vulnerable. With Faheem Abdullah and Chinmayi Sripada lending their voices to its Hindi version, the song found its soul. I’m excited for audiences to experience that emotion.”

Mrunal Thakur shared, “I’ve always believed that first love has a certain purity to it, and 'Rubaroo' captures that beautifully. It doesn’t try to be dramatic, it simply lets the emotion breathe, and that’s what I connected with the most.”

Apart from Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur, the film also features Anurag Kashyap in a pivotal role, bringing together power-packed performances that promise a distinctive, genre-defying narrative.

Marking Shaneil Deo’s directorial debut, 'Dacoit' is produced by Supriya Yarlagadda, co-produced by Suniel Narang, and presented by Annapurna Studios. Shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, the film’s story and screenplay have been jointly crafted by Adivi Sesh and Shaneil Deo.

With its ambitious scale, compelling storytelling and a high-voltage musical addition, 'Dacoit' is gearing up for a grand pan-India theatrical release on April 10 this year.

