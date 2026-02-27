Bangladesh: Mob chaos inside Central Bank premises raises concerns

Dhaka, Feb 27 (IANS) The conduct of Bangladesh Bank officials in forcibly removing a senior advisor from the Central Bank headquarters in Dhaka this week sends a troubling signal about the integrity and discipline of the very institution entrusted with safeguarding the country’s financial stability, a report said on Friday.

“There is only one word that comes to mind when we look over the events at Bangladesh Bank on Wednesday - disgraceful. We must question: When a mob of officials can forcibly eject a senior adviser from the nation’s Central Bank headquarters, chanting slogans and resorting to physical intimidation, could it be termed as anything but hooliganism?” an editorial in leading Bangladeshi daily Dhaka Tribune questioned.

“We are also alarmed and disappointed by the manner in which Governor Ahsan H Mansur, who had embarked on long-overdue reforms, was removed from his position. His initiatives, from merging weak banks to tightening oversight and confronting willful defaulters, were certainly not popular among vested interests, yet their necessity was unquestionable,” it added.

Reports suggest that veteran Bangladeshi economist Mansur was removed as Governor of Bangladesh Bank on Wednesday amid unprecedented internal turmoil and mob chaos at the Central Bank headquarters.

The dramatic turn of events came shortly after Mansur held a press briefing at Bangladesh Bank, which was followed by discussions over appointing a new Governor.

However, tensions escalated soon after his departure with a group of Bangladesh Bank officials allegedly forming a mob and forcibly removing Ahsan Ullah, an Advisor to the Governor, from the premises.

Citing eye witnesses, Dhaka Tribune reported that around 30 officials chanted slogans and shoved Ahsan Ullah into a vehicle. The group was reportedly led by Additional Director Towhidul Islam and included Executive Director Sarwar Hossain, Director Nowshad Mostafa, Additional Director Tanvir Ahmed, and others. Some members of the group also tried to assault the advisor.

The incident involving mob tactics inside the Central Bank has sparked concerns about the institution’s independence, internal governance, and credibility.

“The government must act decisively and restore discipline within the Bangladesh Bank. Above all else, it must ensure that policy direction is not dictated by those who fear accountability and transparency. Anything less will be a betrayal of public trust and leave little to no hope for an already broken banking sector,” Dhaka Tribune stated.

