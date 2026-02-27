February 27, 2026 7:28 PM हिंदी

Ektaa Kapoor’s production house issues clarification on fake casting calls under its name

Ektaa Kapoor

Mumbai, Feb 27 (IANS) Padma Shri awardee Ektaa Kapoor’s production house has issued a clarification drawing attention to the fake casting calls in their name.

On Friday, her production house Balaji Telefilms Limited took to their Instagram, and shared a long note informing the followers of the fake casting calls being floated in their name.

They wrote, “Balaji Telefilms Limited hereby issues this formal clarification to notify the general public that several unauthorized individuals and fraudulent social media accounts are currently misusing our corporate identity to publish false casting opportunities for our upcoming TV serials, web series, and motion pictures”.

They further mentioned, “We unequivocally disassociate ourselves from these unrelated entities and strongly condemn any attempt to exploit the ambitions of aspiring actors and directors through such deceptive practices. Please be advised that Balaji Telefilms never solicits registration fees, ‘audition charges’, or any monetary deposits, nor do we ever issue formal agreements without conducting prior in-person meetings at our official premises”.

The production house has repeatedly issued public notices warning about fake casting calls being circulated in its name. The company has clarified that it does not charge money for auditions, registrations, or role confirmations. Fraudsters often use forged letterheads, unofficial email IDs, or messaging apps to demand fees from aspiring actors.

“All legitimate recruitment and casting for our projects are conducted exclusively through our verified channels and official casting directors; therefore, we urge the public to exercise extreme caution, verify all credentials, and refrain from sharing personal data or funds with any unverified representatives claiming to act on our behalf”, they added.

Balaji Telefilms has advised candidates to verify information only through its official website and social media handles. The company has also stated that legal action may be taken against individuals misusing its brand name. Similar scams have been reported across the Indian television and film industry.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

PSG to meet Chelsea, Real Madrid to face Manchester City as Champions League Round of 16 fixtures announced

PSG to meet Chelsea, Real face Man City as Champions League Round of 16 fixtures announced

BofA Global Research raises India’s FY27 GDP growth to 7.4 pc

BofA Global Research raises India’s FY27 GDP growth to 7.4 pc

Unchanged New Zealand elect to bat against England in must-win clash of the Super 8 stage of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, on Friday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: Unchanged New Zealand elect to bat against England in must-win clash

Nagpur family, making organic colours for three generations, raises awareness

Nagpur family, making organic colours for three generations, raises awareness

The Society’ returns for 2nd season with Munawar Faruqui as host

‘The Society’ returns for 2nd season with Munawar Faruqui as host

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka head-to-head record and last five matches performance ahead of their Super 8 clash in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at the Pallekele International Stadium in Kandy on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka head-to-head record and last five matches performance

In Uttarakhand’s Chamoli, women write new success stories in handicrafts, jute bag making

In Uttarakhand’s Chamoli, women write new success stories in handicrafts, jute bag making

Canadian PM Carney begins first official visit to India

Canadian PM Carney begins first official visit to India

India and Italy discuss elevating industrial collaborations to deepen defence cooperation

India and Italy discuss elevating industrial collaborations to deepen defence cooperation

&K reach 186/4, extend lead to 477 runs against Karnataka at the end of Day 4 of the Ranji Trophy final at the Hubli Cricket Ground in Hubli on Friday. Photo credit: IANS

Ranji Trophy final: J&K reach 186/4, extend lead to 477 runs against Karnataka at the end of Day 4