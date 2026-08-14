After Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji honoured with Doctor of Letters by La Trobe University

Mumbai, Aug 14 (IANS) Actress Rani Mukerji has added another prestigious achievement to her illustrious career.

She has become the second Indian film personality after Shah Rukh Khan to be conferred an Honorary Doctor of Letters by La Trobe University. The honour recognizes her nearly three-decade contribution to Indian cinema. She was awarded an Honorary Doctor of Letters (D.Litt.) by Australia’s La Trobe University at a special ceremony at Federation Square as part of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2026.

In a statement, Rani said, “Receiving this honorary doctorate from La Trobe University is one of the most humbling moments of my life. When I was a little girl, like everyone else, I wanted to make my family and my country proud. I did not know how to do this but I knew if I try hard enough to be good at something, my parents would be happy. Cinema became the medium to achieve this.”

She outlined the creative compass that has guided her choices: “I have been a risk taker right from the start of my career! I have always chosen films that have made an impact in my heart first!! A story that’s needs to be told! A story that would inspire and empower!”

The ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ actress went on to add, “I have always silently worked to represent the powerful girls and women of India through cinema that has its heart in the right place. I’m equally passionate about the work I do for those in need, those who seek urgent assistance … So, to receive this honour for doing what I feel is right is further motivating me to keep fighting the good fight.”

Highlighting the broader cultural significance of the recognition, Rani mentioned, “For someone who has always believed that films can change hearts before they change minds, this recognition means more than I can possibly express. Every artist carries a responsibility beyond performance. We quietly become ambassadors of our culture.”

“If my films have helped even one person understand India and its women a little better… If they have encouraged dialogue… If they have created empathy… Then I feel I have fulfilled a responsibility far greater than simply being an actor.”

Accepting the honour, Mukerji dedicated the recognition to India and to audiences worldwide: “I proudly accept this honour not only as Rani Mukerji, but also as an Indian who is proud to see her culture, her cinema being celebrated here in Australia. I accept it on behalf of every Indian artist who has believed that stories can build friendships between nations. This doctorate becomes another chapter in that story. I have lived a blessed life thanks to you all. I will carry this honour with immense gratitude, profound humility and tremendous pride.”

La Trobe University Chancellor The Honourable John Brumby AO said, “Rani Mukerji’s remarkable body of work has transcended entertainment to spark important conversations around social justice, equality and inclusion. Her unwavering commitment to humanitarian causes makes her an exceptional recipient of this honorary doctorate.”

The university had previously honoured Shah Rukh Khan in 2019 for his contributions to cinema and philanthropy and also announced a PhD scholarship in his name.

--IANS

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