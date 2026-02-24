'They were tactically smart': Du Plessis praises Motie & Hosein after WI crush Zimbabwe in Super 8

February 24, 2026 3:05 PM हिंदी

New Delhi, Feb 24 (IANS) Former South African batter Faf du Plessis hailed West Indies spinners Akeal Hosein and Gudakesh Motie as 'tactically very smart' for their brilliant bowling display against Zimbabwe, which powered the team to a dominant 107-run win in their first match of the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

