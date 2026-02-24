Sunny Leone rings in twin sons birthday with rides, boats and cake at LEGOLAND Malaysia

Mumbai Feb 24 (IANS) Actress Sunny Leone recently turned her twins sons Noah and Asher’s birthday into a full-blown adventure getaway as she celebrated their special day at LEGOLAND Malaysia.

Sharing fun glimpses from the celebration on her social media account, Sunny captioned the post as, “Come celebrate with us at LEGOLAND Malaysia.

We stayed inside a LEGO dream, rode everything from roller coasters to boats, splashed at the Water Park, and ended with the sweetest birthday celebration for Noah and Asher.”

In the video shared by the actress, Sunny is seen enjoying at the park with her twin sons, Noah and Asher, daughter Nisha, and husband Daniel Weber.

The family appears to be enjoying and soaking in every bit of the experience. From thrilling rides to relaxed moments together, the family clearly had a great time.

The children in the video were seen paddling boats in a pond, laughing and cheering as they navigated through the water.

The celebration concluded with a cute cake-cutting ceremony for the birthday boys.

Surrounded by their parents and sister, Noah and Asher marked their special day with smiles and excitement.

For the uninitiated, Sunny Leone is a proud mother to three children, daughter Nisha Kaur Weber and twin sons Asher Singh Weber and Noah Singh Weber.

Sunny and her husband Daniel Weber adopted Nisha in 2017 from Latur, Maharashtra, when she was just over a year old.

In 2018, the couple welcomed their twin boys, Asher and Noah, through surrogacy.

On the professional front, Sunny is currently seen in Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy. She is also seen hosting the reality show Splitsvilla. It is her 10th year hosting the reality show.

---IANS

rd/