India’s tech industry expected to hit $315 billion in FY26, driven by AI transformation

New Delhi, Feb 24 (IANS) India’s technology industry is expected to reach $315 billion in revenue in FY26 -- marking a 6.1 per cent growth over the previous year, a report said on Tuesday.

The data compiled by Nasscom showed the past year proved to be a turning point for the sector, as artificial intelligence (AI) moved from small-scale experiments to real business use, reshaping how companies operate and deliver services.

Despite global economic uncertainty and a broader reset in business spending, demand for technology services remained strong.

However, clients are now focusing more on measurable returns, higher efficiency and outcome-based transformation.

AI revenue alone is estimated to have crossed $10-12 billion in FY26, showing that companies are now deploying AI at scale and backing it with dedicated budgets.

The report highlighted that India’s tech industry continued to create jobs even as automation and AI adoption increased.

The total workforce grew by 2.3 per cent during the year. More than two million professionals were trained in AI skills, including 200,000 to 300,000 in advanced AI capabilities.

The industry is increasingly building “Human + AI” teams, where employees work alongside AI tools to improve productivity and deliver better results.

Sindhu Gangadharan, Chairperson of Nasscom, said AI is not just improving efficiency but also creating new career opportunities.

She noted that as AI becomes part of everyday business functions, roles are being redesigned with greater focus on outcomes, deeper specialisation and higher AI skills.

“Companies are investing heavily in continuous learning so that efficiency gains can be converted into growth and job creation,” Gangadharan added.

Rajesh Nambiar, President of Nasscom, said the global environment may have slowed, but technology spending has shifted toward productivity-focused and AI-led transformation.

The findings are supported by the Nasscom Global End User CXO Survey, which gathered insights from global business leaders.

The survey found that 86 per cent of CXOs expect business demand to remain stable or increase in calendar year 2026, with more than half anticipating growth over the previous year.

