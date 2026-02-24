Arundhati, Charani make big strides in Women’s T20I bowlers’ rankings

Dubai, Feb 24 (IANS) Several key players from Australia and India, especially Arundhati Reddy, Shree Charani, and Georgia Voll, have gained significant ground in the latest ICC Women's T20I Player Rankings ahead of this year’s ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, with standout performances in the recently concluded T20I series between the two sides lifting their standings.

India recently triumphed in a tightly contested series against Australia, securing a 2-1 victory on Australian soil, and the success has been reflected in the rankings.

Indian pacer Arundhati Reddy has achieved a career-high ranking, climbing five places to 11th overall among T20I bowlers. Reddy, who was the standout bowler in the series with eight wickets, has been rewarded for her stellar performances. Alongside her, Shree Charani also made impressive strides, jumping 11 places to secure 26th in the T20I bowlers’ rankings.

On the Australian side, several players saw their rankings improve. Annabel Sutherland, fresh from a strong series, moved up two positions to second overall, while Ash Gardner climbed two places to 18th. Despite these gains, the top spot for T20I bowlers remains held by Pakistan’s Sadia Iqbal.

Gardner also saw progress in the T20I all-rounder rankings, climbing to third, further showcasing her all-round contributions. Meanwhile, Australian young guns Georgia Voll and Phoebe Litchfield made the biggest jumps in the T20I batters’ rankings.

Voll rose an impressive 26 places to tie for 10th, while Litchfield moved up four spots to 12th. Jemimah Rodrigues of India also gained one spot to join Voll and Litchfield in a tie for 10th.

In the ODI rankings, the latest update sees several Proteas players making notable gains. Sune Luus experienced a significant jump, moving up four places to 30th among ODI batters and improving five spots to 17th for ODI all-rounders.

Marizanne Kapp also gained one position, climbing to second in the all-rounder rankings, just behind Australia’s Ash Gardner. In the ODI bowler rankings, South Africa’s Nonkululeko Mlaba moved up one place to join the ninth spot, while West Indies spinner Karishma Ramharack rose four positions to 26th, highlighting the continued rise of these players in the global rankings.

--IANS

vi/bc