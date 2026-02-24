ICC unveils Women's T20 WC final schedule, India to begin campaign against Pakistan on Jun 14

Dubai, Feb 24 (IANS) The ICC on Tuesday unveiled the final schedule of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026, commencing on June 12 when host England squares off against Sri Lanka in the tournament opener, with the final to be played on July 5 at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground.

The full schedule has been confirmed following the conclusion of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier in Nepal last month. Bangladesh, Ireland, Scotland and the Netherlands were the final four teams to book their spot at the event, officially completing the 12‑team line‑up for the marquee event.

The four qualifying sides joined the likes of defending champions New Zealand, hosts and winners of the inaugural edition in 2009 England, 2016 winners West Indies, current ODI World Cup winners India and six-time tournament winners Australia.

Twelve teams will take part in the tournament, which is divided into two groups, with the top two teams from each group to play the semi-finals.

India has been placed in Group A with six-time champions Australia, South Africa, Pakistan, Bangladesh and the Netherlands. They will play their first match against archrivals Pakistan on June 14 at Edgbaston, followed by their match against the Netherlands on June 16. They will play South Africa on June 21 and Bangladesh on June 25 before concluding their group stage campaign against Australia on June 28.

“The release of the schedule for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 is an important milestone in the run-up to the global, premier sporting event," ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta said in a release.

"This event is in continuation of ICC's sustained investment in women's Cricket - across expanded participation and high-performance pathways, event and production standards, tournament prize money, widened media distribution and commercial partnerships – towards the goal of commanding higher levels of attention, affiliation and stature with fans worldwide.

"The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in India served as a force multiplier for the sport - breaking records, capturing imaginations and inspiring communities - and our ambition is to carry the momentum into the event in June-July," he said.

In nine editions so far, India have never won the Women’s T20 World Cup. They made the semi-finals four times and played in the 2020 final. They will aim to end their quest in the upcoming tournament.

Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Groups

Group 1: Australia, South Africa, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Netherlands

Group 2: West Indies, England, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Ireland, Scotland

