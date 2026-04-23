April 23, 2026 5:59 PM हिंदी

They surrounded me, destroyed car: BJP agent after alleged attack in West Bengal polls

'They surrounded me, destroyed the entire car,' says BJP agent after alleged attack in West Bengal polls

New Delhi, April 23 (IANS) Tensions escalated during the first phase of West Bengal Assembly polls after BJP candidate Debashish Ojha’s election agent, Bishwajit Mandal, was allegedly attacked in Birbhum’s Labpur constituency.

The incident comes amid reports of sporadic violence and allegations of booth capturing in parts of the state as polling continues.

Recounting the incident, Mandal said, “I am an election agent… A few people complained to us that the booth is being captured… On my way back, I was attacked on the road. The booth was 100 metres away. They surrounded me from all sides. There were pieces of glass in my pocket… They destroyed the entire car…”

He claimed, “We received information that alleged Trinamool Congress workers were capturing Booth No. 68 in Bhomor village under Labpur Assembly constituency. Our car was attacked and stones were pelted. My head was injured and bleeding due to the attack.”

The Election Commission has taken note of the incident.

In a separate case from South Dinajpur’s Kumarganj, where a BJP candidate was reportedly attacked, the poll body has directed the immediate arrest of those identified in visuals related to the violence, signalling a strict response to poll-related disturbances.

The developments highlight rising tensions in certain constituencies during the ongoing polling process. While authorities have deployed heavy security across the state, isolated incidents of violence and clashes between political workers continue to surface.

At the same time, unrest was also reported in Murshidabad’s Nawada Assembly constituency involving Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) founder Humayun Kabir. A confrontation broke out between Kabir and local Trinamool Congress leaders near a polling booth, with both sides accusing each other of creating disturbances.

Kabir alleged hooliganism by TMC workers and asserted that he would remain at the spot until peaceful voting was ensured, while a local resident accused him of attempting to incite unrest.

Polling is underway across 152 Assembly constituencies in 16 districts in the first phase of the West Bengal elections. Despite a strong voter turnout in several areas, incidents like these have raised concerns over law and order during the electoral process.

--IANS

rs/rad

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