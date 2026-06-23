Thewa art goes global: Mandsaur artisan Rakesh Soni crafts special brooch for PM Modi

Mandsaur, June 23 (IANS) The world-renowned Thewa art from Rajasthan's Pratapgarh is transcending borders and carving a niche for itself on the international stage.

The artwork recently gained global recognition during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Slovakia.

Prime Minister Modi presented 'Thewa motif cufflinks' -- crafted using the famous Thewa art, to the President of Slovakia, Peter Pellegrini.

These cufflinks featured intricate gold engravings on coloured glass, showcasing the rich tradition of Indian handicrafts to the world.

Rakesh Soni, an artisan from Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur has been keeping this traditional and rare art form alive for nearly 25 years. He has played pivotal role in bringing renewed recognition to Thewa art through his hard work, dedication, and intricate craftsmanship.

Sharing his journey with IANS, Rakesh Soni said that he learned this art from his maternal uncle, who resides in Pratapgarh and has been associated with the traditional craft for years.

Today, the Thewa art jewellery and artifacts remain highly popular among the art enthusiasts, and is also creating employment and growth opportunities.

The defining feature of Thewa art is its intricate engraving. Extremely fine designs are crafted using 23-carat gold on the surface of coloured glass, setting it apart from other handicrafts.

Rakesh Soni said that the Prime Minister's efforts have helped Indian traditional arts gain fresh recognition on the international stage.

He also crafted a special Thewa art brooch for PM Modi and also hopes to give the special gift to the Prime Minister so as to get closer appreciation of the artistry and dedication of this craft.

"I have been engaged in this craft for the past 25 years. It took considerable effort to learn and advance this art form. It involves extremely intricate work; creating a single set takes about three days. This is an art form that dates back nearly 400 years, originating in the Mughal era," Rakesh Soni added.

Expressing his gratitude to Prime Minister Modi, he said that he is delighted by the way PM Modi brought global recognition to Thewa art.

Notably, Thewa art is a world-renowned handicraft from Pratapgarh district of Rajasthan, with a history spanning nearly 400 years. This unique art form involves creating extremely fine carvings in 23-carat gold on the surface of multicoloured glass.

Today, it has become a cherished symbol of India's cultural heritage and traditional craftsmanship.

--IANS

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