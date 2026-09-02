There's unfinished business for me and Ipswich Town: Gary O'Neil on his Premier League return

New Delhi, Sep 2 (IANS) Ipswich Town manager Gary O'Neil spoke about his return to the Premier League, saying he has put a lot into his development since his last time in the league and is aiming to lead the club through their latest top-flight challenge.

Ipswich returned to the Premier League after just one season in the Championship and began the campaign under O'Neil, who has previous Premier League managerial experience at Bournemouth and Wolves, having secured top-flight survival with both clubs.

"When you're going for a Premier League job, you know it's going to be very competitive and Ipswich Town did a lot of work to find the right person, and I'm grateful they chose me. I've put a lot into my development since my last time in the Premier League," O'Neil said on JioStar.

"I took a step back, reassessed, and learned a lot. Going to France where I managed Strasbourg was a great experience and that helped me grow as a manager. I'm coming back much better than before and there's unfinished business for me and for Ipswich Town.

"We have a point to prove, and I like that. I like the idea of building something here, competing against clubs with more Premier League history, and showing that we belong here in the top-flight. There's a lot of work ahead, but I'm really excited to get started," he said.

Speaking about the challenge of keeping Ipswich Town in the top flight of football, the 43-year-old gaffer, who became Town’s 20th manager in 90 years of professional history, said, "It's going to take everyone to keep Ipswich Town in the Premier League and I’ve been in this position before and got it right twice. My first season as a manager with Bournemouth was a big moment. We managed to stay up, and that happened because we all pulled it off together - the fans, the staff, everyone. There was no panic after a loss, we stayed calm, stuck to the plan, and kept believing."

"I'll be at the centre of that here at Ipswich and I'll drive the same mindset every day. We need everyone pulling in the same direction and staying up as a newly promoted club is tough. It takes hard work and quality. But last season, Sunderland, and Leeds United both showed it can be done. More teams are managing it now and I wouldn't be here if I didn't believe we could do it too. I'm ready for the challenge," he added.

On his tactical approach, he said the team needs to be flexible and adapt to the demands of the game.

"Tactically, I don't have a fixed approach. It's about adapting to what the game demands. This season, here at Ipswich Town, we need to be flexible. There will be games where we go all out and attack, and others where we have to be smarter and respect the opposition.

We need to pick our moments, take points from the big teams, and make sure we beat the sides around us. I have a clear idea of what I want, and I've shared it with the board. Now I need to show the players how we'll make it work. This is a huge opportunity. I want everyone to embrace the challenge, enjoy the fight, and remember that playing here is a privilege," O’Neil said.

--IANS

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