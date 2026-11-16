Anirudh pens note of gratitude as he completes 15 years as music director; says "a million more dreams to chase"

Chennai, Nov 16 (IANS) Stating that he had "a million more dreams to chase" and that the best was yet to come, one of India's top music composers, Anirudh, has now penned a note of gratitude on the occasion of completing 15 years as a music director.

Taking to his social media timelines to share a statement on Monday, Anirudh said,"Fifteen years ago, today, our first song found its way into the world. And since that day, it's been one continuous, unstoppable journey."

He said, "Fifteen years of music, memories, madness and magic. From Tamil to Telugu to Hindi to English, from one language to another, from one heart to billions of you all. Independent music, dream collaborations with our favourite international artists, singing for anyone who asks us to, in any language, and being fortunate enough to be part of some of the biggest blockbusters the country has witnessed."

The ace music director, who only a few days ago had got married to Kavya Maran, who is also the daughter of Sun Group Chairman Kalanidhi Maran and the owner of the IPL franchise SunRisers Hyderabad, in Greece, said that along the way, they had the privilege of working with some of the biggest directors, stars and producers in the country, creating music and memories with the very best in the industry.

"From streaming records and reaching billions of ears to experiencing sold-out stadiums across the globe, from top charts to thousands of voices singing our songs back to us.. the love has been nothing short of extraordinary," Anirudh recalled and said, "The concert frenzy, the energy and the feeling of seeing music transcend boundaries are moments we could only have dreamt of."

Calling every song, every collaboration, every record, every stage and every milestone "a blessing", the music director said the icing on the cake was the current year 2026 during which he had five films -- LIK, JanaNayagan, DC, Paradise and Jailer 2. Interestingly, several of the songs from all these films had gone on to emerge as hits or chartbusters.

"What a way to celebrate 15 years!," he said.

Stating that through every high and every challenge, they had kept going without a day's break, the music director said, "Neither are we planning to take a day off ever, fuelled by the same love for music that started it all."

He concluded the note by expressing gratitude to all his fans and listeners.

Anirudh said, "All we feel is gratitude. To everyone who has listened on repeat, sung along, celebrated, supported and believed in us - this journey belongs to you as much as it belongs to us. 15 years in. Countless memories. A million more dreams to chase. Back to the studio now and the best is yet to come. This is only the beginning. Love you all and thank you."

--IANS

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