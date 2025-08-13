August 13, 2025 2:50 PM हिंदी

There are so many stories that need to be told, says actress Madhu Shalini who turns producer with Telugu film 'KanyaKumari' (IANS Exclusive)

There are so many stories that need to be told, says actress Madhu Shalini who turns producer with Telugu film 'KanyaKumari' (IANS Exclusive)

Chennai, Aug 13 (IANS) Actress Madhushalini, who is as popular in Tamil as she is in Telugu, has now turned a producer by presenting director Srujan Attada's Telugu film 'KanyaKumari', featuring Geeth Saini and Sricharan Rachakonda in the lead.

Talking to IANS, the actress, who made a name for herself in the Tamil film industry with her impactful performances in director Bala's 'Avan Ivan' and the Kamal Haasan-starrer 'Thoongavanam', says that she is now working both as an actress and at the same time, producing films.

"I am already in the process of producing a Hindi film. It is a science fiction film and it is yet to be titled. Although I turned producer with that film, 'Kanya Kumari' will technically be my first film as producer as it releases first," she discloses.

Producing a film requires quite a bit of courage. Ask her what made her make that decision and she says with a laugh, "I was actually looking for good scripts for myself. That was when I found out that there were so many stories that needed to be told. I thought that when I have the capacity to tell these stories, I will. I came across this sweet, sweet story and I wanted to help them in whatever capacity I could. That is when I thought I would present this film."

So, what was it about Kanya Kumari that she chose to back the film by presenting it?

Says Madhu Shalini,"It is a very rooted love story between a boy and a girl who have their own goals. A lot of girls will be able to relate to this story. When you have a perception of where you want to be or what you want to do in terms of goals or objectives, so much can happen if your family and friends are on your side. However, when the converse happens, it can take a toll on the person."

Written, directed and produced by Srujan Attada under the banner of Radical Pictures, the film stars Geeth Saini and Sricharan Rachakonda in the lead roles.

The makers have announced that the film will have a grand theatrical release on August 27th, on the occasion of Vinayaka Chathurthi.

Set in the natural setting of Srikakulam, this feel-good story has music by Ravi Nidamarthy, cinematography by Shiva Gajula and Hari Charan, and editing by Naresh Adupa.

--IANS

mkr/

LATEST NEWS

Tisca Chopra: Wanted to be on stage to entertain, that fire hasn’t dimmed one bit

Tisca Chopra: Wanted to be on stage to entertain, that fire hasn’t dimmed one bit

From oncologist to corridors of power, the political journey of V Maitreyan

From oncologist to corridors of power, the political journey of V Maitreyan

Govt’s 5-pronged strategy playing key role to eliminate Lymphatic Filariasis: Dr NK Ganguly

Govt’s 5-pronged strategy playing key role to eliminate Lymphatic Filariasis: Dr NK Ganguly

No general elections in Bangladesh till reforms are completed: NCP

No general elections in Bangladesh till reforms are completed: NCP

Matrimony clocks 40 pc decline in its Q1 net profit

Matrimony.com clocks 40 pc decline in its Q1 net profit

Lokesh Kanakaraj tells Rajinikanth: Will be forever grateful for this opportunity

Lokesh Kanakaraj tells Rajinikanth: Will be forever grateful for this opportunity and the conversations we had

Corporates hopeful that India, US would reach negotiated settlement on tariffs

Corporates hopeful that India, US would reach negotiated settlement on tariffs: Report

Adani Digital Labs introduces key innovations to uplift airport, travel experience

Adani Digital Labs introduces key innovations to uplift airport, travel experience

SC cancels bail of wrestler Sushil Kumar in murder case

SC cancels bail of wrestler Sushil Kumar in murder case

Kyiv planning to foil Trump-Putin upcoming talks, says Russian Defence Ministry

Kyiv planning to foil Trump-Putin upcoming talks, says Russian Defence Ministry