Spurs' boss Thomas Frank to take charge against Dortmund amid exit rumours: Report

New Delhi, Jan 19 (IANS) Thomas Frank is expected to remain in the Tottenham Hotspur dugout for Tuesday night’s Champions League clash with Borussia Dortmund, despite mounting scrutiny over his position.

Frank will conduct his pre-match press conference on Monday as scheduled, signalling continuity for the time being. This comes amid growing speculation that Spurs’ leadership is weighing up alternative managerial options following Saturday’s damaging home defeat to West Ham.

Senior figures at the club are understood to have held board-level discussions in the aftermath of that result, though no final decision has been taken, Sky Sports reported.

The club’s stance remains that Frank was appointed with a long-term vision in mind, tasked with guiding Tottenham through a challenging transitional phase. That process has coincided with structural changes behind the scenes following the end of the Daniel Levy era, with new leadership, captains, and staff still settling into their roles.

Saturday’s loss, however, intensified an already volatile atmosphere around the club. Tensions reportedly spilt over outside the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as supporters clashed. At the same time, a video circulating on social media showed a fan confronting co-owner Vivienne Lewis in the hospitality area to voice frustration over Frank’s future. On the pitch, the defeat was particularly painful, with relegation-threatened West Ham ending a 10-match league winless streak.

Frank has publicly attempted to strike an optimistic tone throughout the turbulence, describing the task at Spurs as turning into a “super-tanker” and insisting progress was being made. That message rang hollow after the weekend’s result, which suggested little evidence of momentum at a critical stage of the season.

While the responsibility for Tottenham’s struggles does not rest solely on the head coach, the coming days appear pivotal. With a high-profile Champions League fixture against Dortmund looming, Spurs’ hierarchy face a delicate decision as they balance short-term pressure with their longer-term vision for the club.

