PM Modi welcomes UAE President at airport, hails strong friendship between both nations

New Delhi, Jan 19 (IANS) In a special gesture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday travelled to the Delhi airport and personally welcomed UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as he began his third official visit to the country since assuming office.

Both leaders also travelled together in the same car from the airport, showcasing their longstanding friendship and the multi-faceted partnership between the two countries. This is the UAE President's fifth visit to India over the past decade.

"Went to the airport to welcome my brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE. His visit illustrates the importance he attaches to a strong India-UAE friendship. Looking forward to our discussions," PM Modi posted on X.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan's India visit builds on the strong momentum generated by recent high-level exchanges, including the visit of Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi in September 2024, and the visit of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE and Crown Prince of Dubai in April 2025.

"India and the UAE share warm, close, and multi-faceted relations, underpinned by strong political, cultural, and economic ties. The two countries are among each other’s top trading and investment partners, bolstered by the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), the Local Currency Settlement (LCS) system, and the Bilateral Investment Treaty. India and the UAE also enjoy a robust energy partnership, including long-term energy supply arrangements," read a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) ahead of the UAE President's visit.

"The visit will provide an opportunity for the two leaders to chart new frontiers for the India–UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. It will also enable an exchange of views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, where India and the UAE share a high degree of convergence," it added.

--IANS

/as