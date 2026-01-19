January 19, 2026 8:15 PM हिंदी

Ibrahim Ali Khan, Nirvaan Khan hang out in Dubai with friends

Mumbai Jan 19 (IANS) Actor Ibrahim Ali Khan recently shared a carousel post on social media, offering a sneak peek into his fun-filled Dubai getaway with close friends, including Salman Khan's nephew Nirvaan Khan.

From serene night-time cityscapes to relaxing moments, the post captures the essence of an all boys’ trip.

In the pictures, Ibrahim and his friends are seen posing against Dubai’s glittering skyline. One of the pictures shows them enjoying a drive through the city, while another captures Ibrahim playing golf like a pro.

Ibrahim and Nirvaan in the pictures look dapper.

For the uninitiated, Ibrahim Ali Khan is the younger son of actor Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh.

He is the younger brother of actress Sara Ali Khan.

Ibrahim who belongs to the Pataudi family, is the grandson of Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, former captain of the Indian cricket team and the Nawab of Pataudi.

His paternal grandmother is Bollywood veteran Sharmila Tagore. Ibrahim’s parents separated in 2004, and he was raised primarily by her mother.

Talking about his professional front, Ibrahim began his journey in the entertainment industry as an assistant director on Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The movie starred Bollywood stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

Ibrahim Ali Khan, in 2024, made his official acting debut as a lead with the Netflix romantic drama Nadaaniyan, opposite debutant Khushi Kapoor. Ibrahim received mixed responses for his acting skills.

He was then seen in the movie Sarzameen, that also featured Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

