January 19, 2026 8:13 PM हिंदी

Ahan Shetty on the failure of his debut movie Tadap: What followed tested me deeply

Ahan Shetty on the failure of his debut Tadap: What followed tested me deeply

Mumbai Jan 19 (IANS) Actor Ahan Shetty has spoken about 'testing times' post his debut Tadap in 2021, ahead of his second Bollywood movie Border 2 release.

The actor sharing a few stills from Border 2 on his social media account, spoke about how 'periods of uncertainty, quite struggles and life lessons' followed, post the box office failure of his debut movie Tadap.

“December 3, 2021… Tadap, my first film. The beginning of a dream I stepped into with hope, fear, and everything in between,” wrote Ahan.

“What followed tested me deeply… Periods of uncertainty, quiet struggles, and lessons that only time and patience can teach. Growth rarely comes without pain, and every moment shaped who I am today,” he added.

The actor further expressed gratitude for all the learning lessons and said that he was now looking forward to his second Bollywood movie. “I’m grateful for all of it. January 23, 2026… Just a few days away now from my second film, Border 2, coming to you. A new chapter born from patience, perseverance, and belief. With a fuller heart, steadier faith, and the same dream, now stronger than ever.”

He added, “I hope you’ll stand with us, experience this journey, and support this film from the heart. It would mean more than words can express.”

Earlier, Bollywood star and Ahan Shetty's father Suniel Shetty at the song launch of Border 2 was seen turning emotional while speaking about the challenging phase Ahan went through after his debut film failed. He emphasized on how it is difficult for actors even if they are starkids to carve a niche in Bollywood.

Opening up from a father’s point of view, Suniel said there was a brief lull after Ahan’s first movie, Tadap, and that he along with the entire family faced a personal turmoil.

“One day, after his first film, there was a little break. You know, there’s always a turmoil in our lives,” Suniel shared.

Addressing the notion around star kids having it easy, he added, “Everyone thinks, yes, Suniel Shetty’s son would have got a lot of work. But somewhere or the other, there’s a lot that Ahan went through in life.”

The actor admitted that watching his son navigate through the tough period was emotionally difficult, but also a test of patience for the entire family.

Further, he expressed utmost gratitude to the makers of Border 2 - Nidhi Dutta and JP Dutta, and said he was thankful that Ahaan landed a project like Border 2 at a crucial point in his professional life.

“I am so happy that he got a film like Border 2, which couldn’t have been a better film. And I just pray that he has done justice and the film works for all of us,” he said.

The only thing I said was, whatever you do, do it with your heart,” he stated.

Suniel also added that he feels deeply grateful to those who supported Ahan. “That’s why I have always been indebted, and I use the word ‘indebted’. I am not saying a thank you, but I use the word indebted to Nidhu. Nidhi is like my little daughter,” he said, acknowledging the emotional support of the makers extended to his family.

Suniel added, “For Nidhi to take Ahan in such a big film is a big thing. So, from a father’s point of view, I am indebted. “lA big thank you to everybody for letting that happen, they showed so much love towards Ahan. I am so grateful for it all.”

Talking about Border 2, the movie along with Ahan Shetty, also stars Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan, and is all slated to release on January 23, this year.

–IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

Pakistan's Karachi stands deprived of water and energy resources: Report

Pakistan's Karachi stands deprived of water and energy resources: Report

244 special trains carried over 4.5 lakh devotees during Mauni Amavasya: Railway Ministry

244 special trains carried over 4.5 lakh devotees during Mauni Amavasya: Railway Ministry

Yunus says only 71 of 645 incidents involving minorities in Bangladesh in 2025 were communal

Yunus says only 71 of 645 incidents involving minorities in Bangladesh in 2025 were communal

Chinese media outlets in Afghanistan avoid stories about poverty, human rights abuses: Report

Chinese media outlets in Afghanistan avoid stories about poverty, human rights abuses: Report

India’s growth story makes it a natural global powerhouse: New Zealand's Ex PM

India’s growth story makes it a natural global powerhouse: New Zealand's Ex-PM

Saints support 'banning' entry of non-Hindus at Har Ki Pauri, share views on Prayagraj Magh mela row

Saints support 'banning' entry of non-Hindus at Har Ki Pauri, share views on Prayagraj Magh mela row

Fergus Browning blazes the trail as Harshveer Singh leads India's challenge in high-speed Prologue for the Pune Grand Tour 2026 in Pune on Monday. Photo credit: CFI

Pune Grand Tour 2026: Fergus Browning blazes the trail; Harshveer leads Indian challenge in high-speed Prologue

Kriti Sanon shares the part 1 of sister Nupur Sanon's “shaadi dump”

Kriti Sanon treats fans to sister Nupur Sanon’s pre-wedding festivities in ‘Shaadi Dump Part 1’

Athiya Shetty’s 10 month baby girl cheers for 'Mamu' Ahan Shetty ahead of Border 2

Athiya Shetty’s 10 month baby girl cheers for 'Mamu' Ahan Shetty ahead of Border 2

Area sown under rabi crop surges by 20.88 lakh hectares

Area sown under rabi crop surges by 20.88 lakh hectares