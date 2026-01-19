Ahan Shetty on the failure of his debut movie Tadap: What followed tested me deeply

Mumbai Jan 19 (IANS) Actor Ahan Shetty has spoken about 'testing times' post his debut Tadap in 2021, ahead of his second Bollywood movie Border 2 release.

The actor sharing a few stills from Border 2 on his social media account, spoke about how 'periods of uncertainty, quite struggles and life lessons' followed, post the box office failure of his debut movie Tadap.

“December 3, 2021… Tadap, my first film. The beginning of a dream I stepped into with hope, fear, and everything in between,” wrote Ahan.

“What followed tested me deeply… Periods of uncertainty, quiet struggles, and lessons that only time and patience can teach. Growth rarely comes without pain, and every moment shaped who I am today,” he added.

The actor further expressed gratitude for all the learning lessons and said that he was now looking forward to his second Bollywood movie. “I’m grateful for all of it. January 23, 2026… Just a few days away now from my second film, Border 2, coming to you. A new chapter born from patience, perseverance, and belief. With a fuller heart, steadier faith, and the same dream, now stronger than ever.”

He added, “I hope you’ll stand with us, experience this journey, and support this film from the heart. It would mean more than words can express.”

Earlier, Bollywood star and Ahan Shetty's father Suniel Shetty at the song launch of Border 2 was seen turning emotional while speaking about the challenging phase Ahan went through after his debut film failed. He emphasized on how it is difficult for actors even if they are starkids to carve a niche in Bollywood.

Opening up from a father’s point of view, Suniel said there was a brief lull after Ahan’s first movie, Tadap, and that he along with the entire family faced a personal turmoil.

“One day, after his first film, there was a little break. You know, there’s always a turmoil in our lives,” Suniel shared.

Addressing the notion around star kids having it easy, he added, “Everyone thinks, yes, Suniel Shetty’s son would have got a lot of work. But somewhere or the other, there’s a lot that Ahan went through in life.”

The actor admitted that watching his son navigate through the tough period was emotionally difficult, but also a test of patience for the entire family.

Further, he expressed utmost gratitude to the makers of Border 2 - Nidhi Dutta and JP Dutta, and said he was thankful that Ahaan landed a project like Border 2 at a crucial point in his professional life.

“I am so happy that he got a film like Border 2, which couldn’t have been a better film. And I just pray that he has done justice and the film works for all of us,” he said.

The only thing I said was, whatever you do, do it with your heart,” he stated.

Suniel also added that he feels deeply grateful to those who supported Ahan. “That’s why I have always been indebted, and I use the word ‘indebted’. I am not saying a thank you, but I use the word indebted to Nidhu. Nidhi is like my little daughter,” he said, acknowledging the emotional support of the makers extended to his family.

Suniel added, “For Nidhi to take Ahan in such a big film is a big thing. So, from a father’s point of view, I am indebted. “lA big thank you to everybody for letting that happen, they showed so much love towards Ahan. I am so grateful for it all.”

Talking about Border 2, the movie along with Ahan Shetty, also stars Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan, and is all slated to release on January 23, this year.

–IANS

rd/