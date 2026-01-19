Lavanya Tripathi calls husband Varun Tej the biggest blessing from 2016

Hyderbad, Jan 19 (IANS) As Tollywood actor Varun Tej celebrates his birthday on Monday, his better half, actress Lavanya Tripathi, wished him by reflecting on their journey together, which started back in 2016

Calling Varun the biggest blessing she got in 2016, she said that the 'F3' actor is one of the most pure-hearted people she has come across in her life.

Sharing a string of photos from their time together, Lavanya wrote on social media, "2016 was truly special, but the most beautiful thing it gave me was you...And now, 10 years later, here we are 3'parents to the cutest little blessing, our precious baby...You are one of the most pure hearted people I know and We love you! Happy birthday, Vaayuv’s Naana! (sic)"

Varun and Lavanya are believed to have met for the first time on the set of their 2017 release "Mister". Having grown fond of one another, these two went on to work together again in "Antariksham 9000 KMPH " which reached the theatre in 2018.

After dating for some time, the lovebirds got engaged on 8 June 2023 in Hyderabad and finally tied the knot on 1 November 2023 in Tuscany, Italy, in a traditional ceremony.

In September 2025, Varun and Lavanya announced the arrival of their first child - a baby boy.

They shared a black-and-white photo from the hospital, where Lavanya was seen holding the little munchkin, while Varun kissed her on the forehead.

Prior to this, Varun's sister, and actress Niharika Konidela, also admitted that she feels extremely lucky to be able to call him her 'Anna' and hopes that he gets him as a brother in every lifetime.

"The brightest star in my sky...My forever ride or die. I know you hate mushy dialogues, so I’ll keep this short…or at least try..In every lifetime, I hope I’m lucky enough to get you as my Anna," wrote Niharika.

Many others also used social media to wish Varun on his special day.

--IANS

pm/