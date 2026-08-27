‘There are fair and equal opportunities for all’: Hockey coach Rajeshwari credits PM Modi’s support for para sports

New Delhi, Aug 27 (IANS) Para world hockey coach Rajeshwari has highlighted the support available to Indian athletes with disabilities through government backing, preparatory camps and Special Olympics Bharat (SOB), saying the programme is helping provide opportunities and international exposure to players as India looks to improve on its recent 11th-place finish in the world standings.

Rajeshwari said support for sport had extended to essential facilities for athletes, including food, accommodation and equipment, helping players prepare for international assignments.

“PM Narendra Modi sir is supporting sports immensely. They are also providing food, accommodation, and equipment,” Rajeshwari told IANS.

The Indian team recently competed on the international stage, finishing sixth on a pool-by-pool basis and 11th overall in the world standings. Rajeshwari credited the support system around the players and said preparatory camps were an important part of their development.

“We got 6th place in Pool-Wise and 11th place in World-Wise. We got these because of PM Narendra Modi's support for sports. Actually, there are individual students with disabilities. We are giving practice sessions in preparatory camps. SOB is also supporting us. This is a Para World Cup. There are individually disabled students. There are fair opportunities and equal opportunities for all,” she added.

The coach said the programme was focused on giving athletes with disabilities the opportunity to train and compete through structured camps and international tournaments.

Looking ahead, Rajeshwari said the team remained determined to return stronger after learning from its previous campaign, including a defeat to the Netherlands during the pool stage. “My expectation is that we are playing a challenge tournament in the Netherlands versus India. It was a match. But unfortunately, in the pool match, we lost one match to the Netherlands. That's why we lost the place there. Next time we go there, we will definitely get a place.”

--IANS

vi/