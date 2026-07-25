'The Wedding Song' from Suriya-starrer 'Vishwanath & Sons' released

Chennai, July 25 (IANS) The makers of director Venky Atluri’s much awaited action entertainer, ‘Vishwanath & Sons’, featuring actor Suriya in the lead, on Saturday released 'The Wedding Song' from the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

A high-energy, festive number, the song has Suriya and Mamitha Baiju lighting up the screen with their infectious dance moves, capturing the joy and warmth of a big fat family wedding. Adding a special touch, Suriya himself has lent his voice to the track, making it an even more personal and heartfelt musical moment.

Music for the song has been composed by National Award winning music director G. V. Prakash Kumar, with lyrics having been penned by Ken Karunas.

It may be recalled that G V Prakash had, in June this year, dropped an update on Suriya singing this number.

Taking to his X timeline, G V Prakash had shared a picture of Suriya in the recording studio and wrote, "THE ONE @Suriya_offl sir sings a dance number for #vishwanathandsons …. Written by @KenKarunaas ….. A #Venkyatluri film … @SitharaEnts @vamsi84 …."

For the unaware, the eagerly awaited family entertainer is to hit screens worldwide on August 14 this year.

Directed by blockbuster filmmaker Venky Atluri and produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi & Sai Soujanya, the film is expected to offer audiences wholesome entertainment, packed with emotions, humour and heartwarming family moments.

The film has created tremendous excitement among audiences ever since the makers released a teaser.

The teaser introduces Sanjay Vishwanath, an international pistol shooter who continues to chase his dreams even in his 40s. Suriya appears in a layered role, portraying both fatherly warmth and emotional depth. His stylish presence and the impactful dialogues penned by Venky Atluri bring back shades reminiscent of his iconic performances.

Adding freshness to the narrative is Mamitha Baiju, who brings vibrant and charming energy to the film. The teaser hints at an unconventional love story involving a noticeable age gap. With Venky Atluri’s sensibility in storytelling, the film is expected to handle this aspect with depth and emotional maturity.

Apart from Suriya and Mamitha Baiju, the film also stars Radhika Sarathkumar and Raveena Tandon in key roles.

The film boasts of a strong technical crew. It has cinematography by Nimish Ravi and editing by Navin Nooli. The film is to be distributed in Tamil Nadu by Think Studios, ensuring a strong theatrical release across the state.

--IANS

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