August 17, 2026 11:30 AM हिंदी

Mamdani skips New York’s main India Day parade, breaks long-standing Mayoral tradition

Mamdani skips New York’s main India Day parade, breaks long-standing Mayoral tradition

New York, Aug 17 (IANS) New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani stayed away from the city’s main India Day parade, breaking a tradition of the metropolis's top leader joining the tens of thousands celebrating the nation’s freedom.

While he was not at the parade on Sunday, he participated in a smaller neighbourhood celebration of India’s independence on Saturday in the city’s Queens borough.

The Federation of Indian Associations that organised the traditional 44th India Day Parade had invited Madani, who has Indian and Ugandan backgrounds, but he did not come, according to a source privy to the matter.

Mamdani’s predecessors, including Mayors Eric Adams, Bill de Blasio, Michael Bloomberg, and Rudy Giuliani, had made it a point to attend the parade in Manhattan, which was a tradition started by the legendary Mayor Ed Koch at the inaugural parade in 1981.

On Sunday, Mamdani instead went to a family day celebration organised by an association of public housing residents in Brooklyn.

The political star of Sunday’s India Day Parade in Manhattan was Governor Kathy Hochul.

She said she was honoured to join the celebrations by the “vibrant community” of Indian Americans.

Earlier, she had proclaimed August 15 as India Independence Day in the state.

Hochul, a Democrat, is running for re-election as governor in November.

Marching by her side were Indian Americans Sarita Komireddy, a Republican contesting the election for attorney general, State Senator Jeremy Cooney and Congressman Shri Thanedar.

After participating in the Saturday parade in Floral Park, Mamdani said on X that he was there as “the first Indian American mayor of New York City”.

He is the son of movie director Mira Nayar and Mahmood Mamdani, a Ugandan academic of Indian origin.

Mamdani said in his post, “Mayor David Dinkins once described our city as a gorgeous mosaic. Today, I saw that mosaic in the Hindus and Christians, Muslims and Jains, Buddhists and Sikhs across the Indian diaspora who have helped make our city what it is”.

--IANS

al/rs

LATEST NEWS

We’ve got a huge role to play in developing cricket across Europe: Maxwell on ETPL

We've got a huge role to play in developing cricket across Europe: Maxwell on ETPL

UPT20: Learnt from Kohli to give 100 per cent in practice," says Swastik Chikara after match-winning 82

UPT20: Learnt from Kohli to give 100 per cent in practice,' says Swastik Chikara after match-winning 82

DPL 2026: 'I give equal importance to batting, bowling,' says Outer Delhi Warriors' Harsh Tyagi

DPL 2026: 'I give equal importance to batting, bowling,' says Outer Delhi Warriors' Harsh Tyagi

Taxpayers earning Rs 100 crore-plus jump 39 pc to 576 in AY26: Report

Taxpayers earning Rs 100 crore-plus jump 39 pc to 576 in AY26: Report

Taimur Ali Khan greets staff, Jeh looks puzzled as they arrive from Europe trip with Kareena Kapoor & Saif Ali Khan

Taimur Ali Khan greets staff, Jeh looks puzzled as they arrive from Europe trip with Kareena Kapoor & Saif Ali Khan

Seenu Ramasamy recounts Mammootty's heartwarming gesture to him; calls it a "blessing" (Photo: Mammootty/Instagram)

Seenu Ramasamy recounts Mammootty's heartwarming gesture to him; calls it a "blessing"

Lisa Ray opens up about finding safety and a sense of home in her daughters

Lisa Ray opens up about finding safety and a sense of home in her daughters

Avika Gor apologises to Farrhana Bhatt for misbehaving with her on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15

Avika Gor apologises to Farrhana Bhatt for misbehaving with her on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15

Anupam Kher shares rare throwback as he looks back at struggles that shaped his journey

Anupam Kher shares rare throwback as he looks back at struggles that shaped his journey

Faria upsets Shelton in Cincinnati

Faria upsets Shelton in Cincinnati