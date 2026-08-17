August 17, 2026 11:30 AM हिंदी

Nayanthara, Kavin-starrer 'Hi' makers reveal legendary director Bhagyaraj's character in film!

Nayanthara, Kavin-starrer 'Hi' makers reveal legendary director Bhagyaraj's character in film! (Photo: Zee Studios South/Instagram)

Chennai, Aug 17 (IANS) The makers of director Vishnu Edavan's eagerly awaited romantic entertainer 'Hi', featuring actors Nayanthara and Kavin in the lead, have now revealed the character played by late actor and iconic director K Bhagyaraj in the film.

Zee Studios South, one of the production houses producing the film, took to its social media timelines to share the update. It wrote, "One more unforgettable character from an unforgettable legend. K. Bhagyaraj as Vaathiyar. #HiMovie

Mark your calendars for AUGUST 28 as the most heartwarming entertainer of the season arrives in theatres. Get ready for the fun-filled Hi, featuring @nayanthara and @kavin.0431. A film directed by @vishnuedavanofficial. A @jenmartinmusic Musical."

For the unaware, the film was originally scheduled to hit screens on August 14. However, now the makers have decided to release the film on August 28.

The Censor Board has already cleared the film for release with a U/A certificate.

The film, which is being jointly produced by Zee Studios South, The Rowdy Pictures and Seven Screen Studios, will also feature a host of actors including Prabhu, Radhika, Sathyan, Adithya Kathir and Kureishi among others.

Sources close to the unit of the film have told IANS that the story of the film takes place across three cities -- Chennai, Coimbatore and Pollachi. They also point out that the film will be a family entertainer and that it would not have any villains featuring in it.

Vishnu Edavan, who is making his debut as a director with this film, had earlier worked as an associate director to ace director Lokesh Kanagaraj in several of his projects including 'Kaithi', 'Master' and 'Vikram'.

Director Vishnu Edavan, while commenting about his film earlier, had said that it would be a wholesome family entertainer that would speak about true love.

Expectations from the film are high as this will be the first time that actors Nayanthara and Kavin are acting together.

The film, which boasts of a strong technical team, will have music by Jen Martin and cinematography by Rajesh Shukla. Editing for the film will be by the capable Philomin Raj and art direction will be by Shekhar B. Dances in the film are to be choreographed by Brinda while stunts are to be choreographed by Dinesh Kasi.

--IANS

mkr/

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