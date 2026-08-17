1st Test: Sri Lanka bowled out for 462 on Day 3

Galle, Aug 17 (IANS) Sri Lanka needed just four deliveries on day three to wrap up India’s first innings for 462, as pacer Asitha Fernando swiftly removed tailender Prasidh Krishna in the opening over at the Galle International Stadium on Monday.

India, resuming on their overnight score of 460/9, opted against using the heavy roller before the start of play, hoping to allow the pitch to deteriorate further while their last pair batted on. The decision, however, backfired, as their innings lasted less than three minutes, as Sri Lanka managed to wrap up their innings quickly.

Fernando began by dropping a back-of-a-length delivery into Krishna's body, who managed to fend it towards square leg to get off the mark and hand the strike to Kuldeep Yadav. Kuldeep then pulled a short ball outside off-stump just over the leaping infielder toward deep mid-wicket for a single to put Krishna back on strike.

Fernando immediately ramped up the pressure, coming around the wicket to crash a short delivery straight into Krishna’s ribs as the batter struggled to get out of the way. The pacer maintained his short-pitched assault on the next ball as Krishna attempted a pull shot to counter it but succeeded only in gloving behind to wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella, who completed a simple catch to end India’s innings.

Krishna departed for two off seven balls, leaving Kuldeep unbeaten on 13 at the other end. Prior to the start of day’s play, which began 15 minutes earlier due to loss of overs on days one and two, thanks to persistent rain, the match officials announced a late change in the umpiring setup.

TV umpire Ahsan Raza would take the on-field umpiring duties to replace Rod Tucker, who remains sidelined due to illness, while reserve umpire Raveendra Wimalasiri has stepped into the third umpire’s chair.

Brief Scores: India 462 in 116.4 overs (Devdutt Padikkal 167, KL Rahul 82; Prabath Jayasuriya 4-109, Keshara Nuwantha 3-175) against Sri Lanka

--IANS

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