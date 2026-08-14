Canada's Thaker fined 30 per cent of match fee for breaching ICC Code of Conduct

Dundee, Aug 14 (IANS) Canada’s batting all-rounder Harsh Thaker has been docked 30 per cent of his match fee for showing dissent at an umpire's decision during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 fixture against Scotland here on Friday.

Thaker was found to have breached Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “showing dissent at an Umpire’s decision during an International Match.”

Additionally, two demerit points have also been added to the Canadian player's official disciplinary record, marking his first offense within 24 months.

The incident occurred at the conclusion of the 26th over, when Thaker expressed strong disappointment after the on-field umpire dismissed his leg-before-wicket appeal.

Thaker reacted by flailing his arms and shaking his head. Further, upon receiving his cap back from the umpire, Thaker gestured towards his coaching staff off the field to indicate that the batter was out.

Thaker admitted to the offense and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Graham McCrea of the ICC International Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing. The charges were officially levelled by on-field umpires Gazi Sohel and Iain McDonald, alongside reserve umpire David McLean.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum fine of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points added to their record. When a player reaches four or more demerit points within 24 months, they are converted into suspension points resulting in a ban. Two suspension points equate to a ban from one Test or two ODIs or two T20Is, whichever comes first for the player.

--IANS

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