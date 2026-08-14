Yash was surprised to learn that Kiara Advani had never done a rain sequence before 'Toxic'

Mumbai, Aug 14 (IANS) Yash revealed that he was surprised to learn that Kiara Advani had never done a rain sequence before 'Toxic', despite spending so many years in Bollywood.

Addressing the album launch event of 'Toxic' in Mumbai, Yash shared that when he asked Kiara if she had done a rain sequence, she said no, and he convinced her that it was going to be easy.

Yash was heard saying, "When Kiara came into this film, I was a little worried because it is too demanding. The first time we spoke, I asked her, 'have you ever done the rain sequence?' and she said, 'Never, how is it?' And I was like 'Oh, all these years you have worked and you have never done a rain sequence'. She said, 'No'. And I said, 'Yeah, it's going to be good, easy'."

Yash also praised Kiara, saying that the actress came with 100% commitment despite being pregnant with her daughter at the time of the shoot.

He revealed that he and director Geetu Mohandas were extremely scared and acted like Kiara's bodyguard during the shoot.

"And then I saw the way she dedicated herself, and I must say, even after she was pregnant, she came with 100% commitment. We all were so scared. I was more worried. Gitu was more worried. We were more like bouncers or bodyguards, where we used to take care of her. But she has really dedicated herself. So thank you, Kiara. This one is special,” the 'KGF' actor went on to add.

Yash even went on to call another leading lady from 'Toxic', Tara Sutaria, a 'stunning beauty'.

"I was told, 'You know in your whole movie the character what she is playing that looks authentic like a Disney queen or a character from that era'. So that makes me a little conscious standing next to her that I am not looking according to the period or because she is so good looking that that's making me look little local," he said.

--IANS

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