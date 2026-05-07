The ISI’s dangerous Punjab game: Hiring youths for Rs 20,000 to carry out terror attacks

Amritsar, May 7 (IANS) An extremely dangerous game by the ISI is unfolding in Punjab, which has left the agencies concerned. There has been a wave of attacks since February, and the agencies see a clear pattern emerging.

Overseeing these operations is a Pakistan-based gangster who goes by the name Shezad Bhatti. While attacks are being claimed by the Khalistan Liberation Army (KLA), officials say that it is Bhatti who has been coordinating with local gangsters to recruit locals to carry out these attacks.

Preliminary investigations suggest that not all the youth involved in such attacks are radicalised. There are a good number of youth who have been hired and then paid Rs 20,000 per attack. The gangster network, which is behind these recruitments, has often taken advantage of the financial condition of these youth. Some are drug addicts, and they are ready to carry out attacks for a sum of Rs 20,000, an official added.

For the Punjab Police, it has been a cat-and-mouse game. The Punjab Police and the central agencies have been relentless when it comes to busting modules. The police busted two Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) modules in Punjab on April 9 and 16. These modules were operating out of Amritsar and Gurdaspur, and following the bust, the police recovered grenades, IEDs and other material relating to the preparation of the bombs.

An Intelligence Bureau official said that a clear pattern is now emerging. The threat of the rise of Khalistan cannot be dismissed. Although the agencies have largely kept it under check, there seems to be a different pattern emerging when it comes to this issue. The official further said that it is not just low-intensity blasts that have been taking place in Punjab.

Last year, there were targeted killings of sarpanches in Amritsar and Tarn Taran. Those who claimed responsibility for the attacks said that the issue was personal. The agencies, however, see a pattern behind these killings and say that the larger aim is to create fear and panic.

Another issue that has come to light is that the Khalistan-backed elements would look to target BJP leaders. This is clearly aimed at sending a message to the Narendra Modi government, which has a no-nonsense policy on terror.

On April 7 last year, a grenade was hurled at the residence of BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia. The leader, however, escaped unhurt. On April 1 this year, a low-intensity blast was reported outside the Punjab BJP headquarters in Chandigarh. There were no casualties, but the intention of the Khalistan-backed elements was to create panic and send across a message to the party.

Another pattern that the agencies see as emerging is regarding attacks on religious places. In March last year, two motorcycle-borne assailants hurled a hand grenade at the Thakurdwara Sanatan Mandir in Amritsar. There were no casualties, but the blast damaged walls and shattered windows.

Another official said that the attacks on a religious site clearly point to an ISI link. It is clear that the ISI wants to drive a wedge between the Sikhs and Hindus and incite communal tensions in Punjab. Even at the peak, at the Khalistan movement, this was a pattern that was witnessed with Hindus being targeted. The recent spate of attacks has alarmed the agencies. There have been three incidents in 10 days in Punjab. It is a clear signal that the ISI wants to make a strong statement in Punjab and hence has asked its stooges to ramp up strikes.

Two IED explosions took place within hours on May 5. Both took place near sensitive installations. While one occurred near the BSF headquarters in Jalandhar, the other took place near the Khalsa Military Camp in Amritsar.

On April 27, an attempt to carry out an IED blast at a railway track in Patiala was foiled.

Officials say that the ISI has been deploying every tool at its disposal to revive the Khalistan movement. With operations slowing down in Jammu and Kashmir, it desperately needs another front to play. This is why the ISI has been making such a major push in Punjab, the official added.

In the coming days, the challenge will be immense, and the Intelligence agencies warn that these Khalistani elements will use every trick up their sleeve to wreak havoc in Punjab.

--IANS

vn/sd/