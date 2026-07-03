‘The India Story’ director Chettan says film will compel every Indian to re-think safety of food on their plate

Mumbai, July 3 (IANS) Filmmaker Chettan, who has helmed the upcoming film ‘The India Story’, has spoken about the projected impact of the film, and how it aims to start a conversation with regards to the food safety of India.

The director spoke with IANS along with actress Kajal Aggarwal during the promotions of the film in the city.

He said that people slog for long hours to put food on the table but, if the food that is being consumed is poisoned that the hard work goes to waste.

He told IANS, “We work hard to put the food on our plates. If there is poison in your plate, then your hard work is in vain, and it puts your children, and everyone close to them on a serious risk. So, in this film, everything has been told, what is important, what is there and what should be done. This film is for every family. It's for every Indian”.

He further mentioned, “So, after watching this film, you have to pay attention to everything, you won’t be able to sleep thinking about the gravity of the situation in society when it comes to our food. You will be shocked. But, the film also tells you how you can ensure safety".

‘The India Story’ also stars Shreyas Talpade in the lead role. The film explores the issue of pesticide misuse, food adulteration, and their impact on public health. Kajal Aggarwal plays Advocate Archana, a lawyer who joins forces with an ordinary citizen seeking justice against powerful corporate interests accused of endangering lives. Through its courtroom drama and investigative narrative, the film aims to spark discussion about food safety, corporate accountability, and environmental concerns. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on July 24, 2026.

--IANS

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