May 25, 2025 7:46 PM हिंदी

Thailand Open boxing: Pawan Bartwal storms into quarters with dominant 5-0 win

Pawan Bartwal storms into quarters with dominant 5-0 win in men's 55kg category at the 4th Thailand Open International Boxing Tournament in Bangkok on Sunday. Photo credit: BFI

Bangkok, May 25 (IANS) Continuing his fine form, Indian boxer Pawan Bartwal cruised into the quarterfinals of the men’s 55kg category at the 4th Thailand Open International Boxing Tournament with a commanding 5-0 win over Cambodia’s Sao Rangsey on Sunday.

India has fielded a 19-member strong contingent in the prestigious boxing tournament, held under the aegis of World Boxing Council-backed Asian body, that has attracted talented boxers from powerhouses like China, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, South Korea and host Thailand.

Hailing from Syupuri village in Uttarakhand, Pawan showed tactical maturity and ring control from the outset. He started cautiously, dodging early swings and waiting for his moment before landing a sharp punch to the face that set the tone.

The 26-year-old repeatedly pinned his opponent in corners, and a brilliant bob-and-weave move midway through the second round opened the door for another clean strike. With tight defence and calculated aggression, he kept Rangsey on the back foot and sealed a unanimous decision—his second consecutive win of the tournament.

An Indian Army man since 2017 and a National Championship silver medallist, Bartwal has been boxing since 2010. He now heads into the quarterfinals with strong momentum and eyes firmly set on a podium finish.

On Saturday, Bartwal mixed his aggressive intent with quality defence to get the better of his local challenger in the opening round of the men’s 55 kg weight category.

National Games bronze medallist Sanju MS banked on her aggressive boxing style to decimate her Japanese opponent to reach the quarterfinals of the women’s 60kg weight category. Sanju blanked Japan’s Sarii Kokufu 5-0 while Bartwal fought back to beat Thailand’s Thanarat Saengphet 4-1.

Sanju, who has made a shift to traditional boxing after winning laurels in kickboxing, is known for her attacking style and went all guns blazing from the first round itself against Japan’s Kokufu.

In the day’s other matches, Nikhil (60kg), Amit Kumar (65kg) and Hemant Yadav (70kg) were knocked out in the opening round.

--IANS

bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Indian-American Akshay Bhatia moves up to 4th in Charles Schwab Challenge at Fort Worth, Texas, USA. Photo credit: www.golfxyz.in

Indian-American Akshay Bhatia moves up to tied-4th in Charles Schwab Challenge

Sunrisers Hyderabad elect to bat first against Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 68 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2025: Sunrisers Hyderabad elect to bat first against Kolkata Knight Riders

Delhi govt to upgrade public grievance portal: CM Rekha Gupta

Delhi govt to upgrade public grievance portal: CM Rekha Gupta

Rookie Avani finishes as top Indian in 28th place at Jabra Ladies Open played at the Evian Resort Golf Club near Evian-les-Bains in southeastern France.. Photo credit: www.golfxyz.in

Rookie Avani finishes as top Indian in 28th place at Jabra Ladies Open

Pawan Bartwal storms into quarters with dominant 5-0 win in men's 55kg category at the 4th Thailand Open International Boxing Tournament in Bangkok on Sunday. Photo credit: BFI

Thailand Open boxing: Pawan Bartwal storms into quarters with dominant 5-0 win

NDA conclave: PM Modi praises 'wonderful' deliberations on good governance

NDA conclave: PM Modi praises 'wonderful' deliberations on good governance

‘Trance of Kuberaa’ offers peek into morally grey world of Nagarjuna and Dhanush-starrer ‘Kuberaa’

‘Trance of Kuberaa’ offers peek into morally grey world of Nagarjuna and Dhanush-starrer ‘Kuberaa’

Another double podium in the 10m air rifle mixed team event for India at Suhl , Photo credit: NRAI

Jr Shooting World Cup: Another double podium for India at Suhl

For John Krasinski, ‘Fountain of Youth’ trumps ‘Indiana Jones’

For John Krasinski, ‘Fountain of Youth’ trumps ‘Indiana Jones’

Quick-fire fifties by Dewald Brevis, Devon Conway propel Chennai Super Kings to 230/5 vs Gujarat Titans in Match 67 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. IANS Photos

IPL 2025: Brevis, Conway fifties propel CSK to 230/5 vs GT