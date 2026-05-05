May 05, 2026 3:33 PM हिंदी

TFDA presents Dasari National Award 2026 to filmmaker R Balki

TFDA presents Dasari National Award 2026 to filmmaker R Balki (Photo Credit:IANS/PR)

Hyderabad, May 5 (IANS) The Telugu Film Directors Association (TFDA) has conferred the prestigious Dasari National Award 2026 upon well known filmmaker R. Balki for his significant contributions to Indian cinema.

The TFDA also presented the Dasari Debut Director Award to young director Ram Jagadeesh for his critically acclaimed superhit film 'Court'.

These awards, instituted in the name of Dasari Narayana Rao, aim to celebrate both established and upcoming directors, reinforcing the spirit of innovation and dedication that the ace director championed throughout his career.

The awards were presented on the birth anniversary of Dasari Narayana Rao, one of Indian cinema’s most prolific and influential filmmakers. Interestingly, the day is also observed as 'Directors Day'.

Instituted as an annual tribute, Directors Day celebrates the creative vision, leadership, and cultural impact of directors, recognizing their role as the backbone of the film industry. This year's event witnessed the participation of several eminent personalities from across the Indian film fraternity. In particular, members of the Tamil and Kannada Directors’ Associations, as well as the Cinematographers’ Association, were present at the event.

Filmmaker R. Balki, who spoke on the occasion, expressed his appreciation for being part of the commemorative event. He said that he readily accepted the invitation to attend, recognizing the importance of celebrating a figure of Dasari Narayana Rao’s stature.

The well known director said that Telugu cinema had emerged as a central force in Indian filmmaking, attributing this to the audience’s deep passion and engagement with cinema. He also acknowledged the presence of distinguished directors at the gathering, expressing admiration for their contributions.

Balki commended the Telugu film industry for organizing such meaningful events that celebrate creative excellence and inspire future generations of filmmakers.

Actor Mohan Babu, who spoke at the event, reflected on his deep personal and professional association with Dasari Narayana Rao. He stated that the absence of his mentor continued to be profoundly felt, describing him as a father figure who transformed his life and career.

He acknowledged the significance of honoring filmmakers and emphasized that Dasari Narayana Rao uniquely defined the role of a director in Indian cinema. As a gesture of support to the association, Mohan Babu announced a financial contribution of ₹15 lakh, reaffirming his commitment to preserving the legacy of his mentor.

--IANS

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