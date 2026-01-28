Texas Governor Abbott orders freeze on H-1B visas

Washington, Jan 28 (IANS) Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Tuesday ordered an immediate freeze on new H-1B visa petitions by all Texas state agencies and public universities, directing a statewide review of what his office described as possible abuse of the federal visa program.

In a letter to educational institutions and organizations, Abbott said the move was necessary to ensure that jobs funded by Texas taxpayers are filled by Texans first. “The economy of Texas should work for the benefit of Texas workers and Texas employers,” the governor wrote, announcing that all new H-1B petitions must be halted pending further review.

“In light of recent reports of abuse in the federal H-1B visa program, and amid the federal government’s ongoing review of that program to ensure American jobs are going to American workers, I am directing all state agencies to immediately freeze new H-1B visa petitions as outlined in this letter,” Abbott said.

The directive applies to all state agencies led by gubernatorial appointees and to public institutions of higher education, according to a media release. Under the order, no new H-1B petitions may be initiated without written approval from the Texas Workforce Commission until the end of the Texas Legislature’s 90th Regular Session on May 31, 2027.

In his letter dated January 27, Abbott also ordered agencies and universities to submit detailed reports by March 27, 2026, identifying the number of H-1B workers they sponsor, the job classifications involved, the countries of origin of visa holders, and documentation showing efforts to recruit qualified Texas candidates before seeking foreign labor.

The governor said the review would give lawmakers time to establish “statutory guardrails” for future employment practices involving federal visa holders, while allowing the Trump administration to pursue broader reforms.

Abbott’s directive follows remarks he made a day earlier on a Dallas-based radio program, where he said his administration was examining “the extent to which Texas taxpayer dollars are being used to pay for any of these people,” referring to H-1B visa holders employed in public schools, colleges, and universities.

“For example, what job is it in our public schools in the State of Texas that these H-1B visa personnel are fulfilling that we can’t fulfill here in our own public schools?” Abbott said during the interview. “I don’t see any reason why we need any H-1B visa employees in our public schools in the State of Texas.”

The governor emphasized that the H-1B program is administered by the federal government, but said Texas was exploring its authority when state funds are involved. “This is a federal program, only a federal program. It’s not a state program,” he said.

In his letter, Abbott cited President Donald Trump’s proclamation on restricting entry of certain nonimmigrant workers, saying the H-1B program was intended “to supplement the United States’ workforce—not to replace it.” He alleged that in some cases employers had “failed to make good-faith efforts to recruit qualified US workers” before turning to foreign labor.

Rather than attracting “the best and brightest individuals from around the world,” Abbott wrote, the program had “too often been used to fill jobs that otherwise could—and should—have been filled by Texans.”

The H-1B visa program allows US employers to hire foreign workers in specialty occupations that typically require advanced education or technical skills. The program has long been used by technology firms, hospitals, and universities, and has been a recurring focus of immigration debates in Washington.

The freeze ordered by Texas is among the most sweeping state-level actions targeting H-1B usage in public institutions. It comes amid renewed federal scrutiny of employment-based visas under the Trump administration.

