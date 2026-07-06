July 06, 2026 2:57 PM हिंदी

Tesla launches North India's first in-mall charging facility in Delhi

Tesla launches North India's first in-mall charging facility in Delhi

New Delhi, July 6 (IANS) Electric vehicle (EV) maker Tesla on Monday announced the launch of North India's first in-mall charging facility here, as the company continues to expand its charging infrastructure in the country.

The new charging location is equipped with six destination chargers (AC, 11 kW each), enabling Tesla owners to charge their vehicles while shopping or dining.

The facility -- which launched at Nexus Select CityWalk -- is designed to offer high reliability, with 99.95 per cent uptime, the company said.

With the commissioning of the new site -- situated in the mall's P1 parking area -- Tesla now operates six charging locations across India, comprising 20 superchargers and 20 destination chargers.

Alongside the charging facility, the company has also opened a pop-up store from July 6 to July 10, where visitors can explore the newly launched Model Y L and the 2026 Model Y Premium Rear-Wheel Drive through guided walkarounds, product demonstrations and test drives.

The Model Y L is a six-seater, all-wheel-drive electric SUV with a three-row seating layout and a claimed driving range of up to 681 km (WLTP).

The vehicle accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in 5 seconds and is priced from Rs 61.99 lakh, the company added.

The 2026 Model Y Premium Rear-Wheel Drive, which seats up to five passengers, offers a claimed range of up to 500 km (WLTP), accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in 5.9 seconds and is priced from Rs 50.89 lakh.

Tesla said both models have received top safety ratings from global safety assessment agencies, including the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), Euro NCAP, ANCAP and C-IASI.

The company added that both vehicles are now available for booking through its official website, while home charging support is available across all states in India.

--IANS

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