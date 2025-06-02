June 02, 2025 12:14 PM हिंदी

Terrorism against Jews: Israel's UN envoy condemns Colorado attack

Colorado, June 2 (IANS) Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, has condemned the violent attack on a group of Jewish demonstrators in Boulder, Colorado, as an act of terrorism following an incident where a man hurled Molotov cocktails at participants of a peaceful rally calling for the safe return of hostages from Hamas captivity.

The attacker, identified as 45-year-old Mohamed Sabry Soliman, was taken into custody following the assault, which left several individuals injured.

The protest, organised by the group Run For Their Lives, was held near the popular Pearl Street pedestrian mall and was intended to raise awareness about the hostages still being held in Gaza amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

In a post on X, Ambassador Danon wrote, "Terrorism against Jews does not stop at the Gaza border -- it is already burning the streets of America. Today, in Boulder, Colorado, Jewish people marched with a moral and humane demand: to return the hostages."

"In response, the Jewish protesters were brutally attacked, with an attacker throwing Molotov cocktails at them. Make no mistake – this is not a political protest, this is terrorism. The time for statements is over. It is time for concrete action to be taken against the instigators wherever they may be," he added.

According to eyewitnesses and video footage circulating online, Soliman was seen shouting "Free Palestine" and "End Zionists… they are terrorists" as he used a makeshift flamethrower on demonstrators.

Wearing only jeans and sunglasses, the suspect appeared to directly target the peaceful crowd, raising fears of escalating hate crimes linked to the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Fox News reported, citing sources from the Department of Homeland Security and US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, that Soliman is an Egyptian national who had overstayed his visa after entering the United States during the Biden administration.

The Pearl Street Mall, a bustling four-block area in downtown Boulder, quickly turned into a scene of chaos following the attack. Authorities responded promptly, and Soliman was apprehended at the scene.

FBI Director Kash Patel acknowledged the Boulder attack in a post on social media, stating, "We are aware of and fully investigating a targeted terror attack in Boulder, Colorado. Our agents and local law enforcement are on the scene already, and we will share updates as more information becomes available."

The incident has sparked fresh concerns over rising antisemitic violence across the United States.

Just over a week earlier, two staff members at the Israeli embassy in Washington were fatally shot by a Chicago man who shouted, "I did it for Palestine, I did it for Gaza" as he was taken into custody.

--IANS

int/sd/

