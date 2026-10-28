October 28, 2026 8:07 PM हिंदी

Terror financing, cross-border terrorism need to be held accountable: MEA on FATF meeting

Terror financing, cross-border terrorism need to be held accountable: MEA on FATF meeting (File image)

New Delhi, Oct 28 (IANS) India on Wednesday called for more efforts from the international community to fight and defeat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations while reiterating its stance that terror financing and cross-border terrorism need to be held accountable.

Addressing a bi-weekly media briefing in New Delhi on Wednesday, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that India will later share details about its participation in the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) meeting.

When asked about India's stance on raising issues like cross-border terrorism as the FATF meeting is taking place, Jaiswal said, "Regarding the FATF meeting, this meeting is presently underway and we shall update you with more details regarding our participation. But as far as terror financing is concerned or cross-border terrorism is concerned, we have been amply clear as to where we stand. These are things that need to be held accountable. We need to do more so that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations can be fought harder and defeated by the global community."

The first Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Plenary meeting under the UK Presidency of Giles Thomson is being held from October 28-30. Delegates from across the FATF Global Network of more than 200 jurisdictions and observer organisations have gathered in France's Paris to exchange on evolving threats to global financial integrity and security, according to the official statement.

For the first time, Barbados, Namibia and Thailand are participating under the FATF-Style Regional Body (FSRB) Guest Initiative. This initiative aims to bolster the global fight against illicit finance, by broadening perspectives from different regions of the world to inform the FATF’s work. Delegates will advance work under the FATF’s roadmap on combatting fraud.

"This Plenary is also expected to discuss mutual evaluation reports of Mexico and the US under the new round of mutual evaluations. These assessments examine the effectiveness of countries’ measures to combat money laundering, terrorist financing, and proliferation financing, as well as their compliance with the FATF Recommendations. Delegates will also review progress made by jurisdictions under increased monitoring," the FATF said in an official statement.

--IANS

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