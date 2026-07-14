Manchester United sign experienced goalkeeper Karl Darlow on three-year deal

Manchester, July 14 (IANS) Veteran Wales goalkeeper Karl Darlow has completed a move to Manchester United after leaving Leeds United upon the expiry of his contract, with the Premier League club confirming the 35-year-old has signed a deal until June 2028, with an option to extend for a further year.

Darlow arrives at Old Trafford after choosing not to renew his contract with Leeds despite being offered a new deal. The experienced shot-stopper opted to pursue a fresh challenge, ending his spell at Elland Road after helping Leeds during the 2025-26 campaign.

Manchester United confirmed the transfer on Tuesday, subject to registration, adding further experience to their goalkeeping department.

"I am extremely proud to sign for Manchester United. I'm joining an excellent group of goalkeepers, and I'm really looking forward to all pushing each other to ensure that we maintain the highest standards, which this club demands," Darlow said after completing the move in an official statement.

"This is a really special opportunity; everyone can see what an exciting time it is for the club and I cannot wait to play my part in supporting my team-mates and helping to drive the group forwards," he added.

Darlow brings considerable experience to Old Trafford, having made 279 senior appearances during his career, including 74 in the Premier League.

Last season, he established himself as Leeds United's first-choice goalkeeper and registered five clean sheets.

Manchester United director of football Jason Wilcox welcomed the signing, highlighting the goalkeeper's experience and professionalism.

"Karl has proven his ability to perform at the highest level. His work ethic and determined personality make him a really strong addition to our squad," Wilcox said.

"We are delighted to add a player of his quality and experience to our excellent goalkeeping group."

Leeds United confirmed Darlow's departure in a brief statement, revealing that the goalkeeper had rejected the club's offer of a new contract.

"Leeds United can confirm Karl Darlow has left the club upon the expiration of his contract to pursue an opportunity elsewhere," the club said.

"Despite the offer of a new deal to remain in West Yorkshire, the goalkeeper wished to explore a different challenge and leaves the Whites with the best wishes of everyone at Elland Road."

Darlow becomes Manchester United's latest addition as the club continues strengthening its squad ahead of the new season, with the veteran expected to provide experienced competition and depth in the goalkeeping ranks.

--IANS

sds/