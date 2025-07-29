July 29, 2025 1:41 AM हिंदी

TCS triggered economic earthquake by 2 pc layoff announcement: Jairam Ramesh

TCS triggered economic earthquake by 2 pc layoff announcement: Jairam Ramesh

New Delhi, July 28 (IANS) Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Monday said the news of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) laying off 2 per cent or more than 12,000 employees is a “one-time tremor” which has triggered an economic earthquake.

The IT giant which has a total headcount of 6.13 lakh employees as of June 2025, plans to implement the layoffs across various domains and geographies. In a statement, the company said the layoffs would primarily impact middle and senior grades. TCS CEO K Krithivasan described the decision as “one of the toughest” he had to make.

Ramesh said in a post on X that “TCS — the creation of the great F.C. Kohli and the pride of India — has triggered an economic earthquake by its announcement of 2 per cent layoff in upper management”.

“It has been explained as the result of a skills mismatch. Whatever that means, the news is worrisome and the nation can only hope that it is a one-time tremor,” he added.

The company is offering severance packages, extended insurance, notice period pay, and placement assistance in finding alternative job opportunities, according to the reports. TCS said that the layoffs are not motivated by cost-cutting or automation, but rather by the challenges of redeploying talent whose current roles no longer align with the company's evolving skill requirements. The IT giant is currently focusing on large-scale deployment of artificial intelligence (AI) and other new technologies, which are reshaping demand across the IT sector.

The Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES) has also reportedly filed an official complaint against TCS, alleging that “TCS has planned to terminate thousands of employees without giving them due notice or any prior intimation to the government, all of which are mandatory under existing Indian labour laws”.

Meanwhile, the IT Ministry is keeping an eye on the TCS decision to lay off more than 12,000 employees. India's largest IT company on Sunday announced its plans to reduce its workforce by 2 per cent or roughly over 12,000 employees in FY26.

--IANS

na/pgh

LATEST NEWS

J&K, Bihar, Uttarakhand start campaigns in style in the 15th Hockey India Sub-Junior Men National Championship, which started in Chennai on Monday. Photo credit: Hockey India

Sub-jr Men's National hockey: J&K, Bihar, Uttarakhand start campaigns in style

Outer Delhi Warriors' vice-captain, Harsh Tyagi, praises DDCA for supporting school cricket

Outer Delhi Warriors' vice-captain, Harsh Tyagi, praises DDCA for supporting school cricket

Mukesh Sahani’s VIP to contest 60 seats in Bihar Assembly polls

Mukesh Sahani’s VIP to contest 60 seats in Bihar Assembly polls

TCS triggered economic earthquake by 2 pc layoff announcement: Jairam Ramesh

TCS triggered economic earthquake by 2 pc layoff announcement: Jairam Ramesh

Luka Majcen's goal helps Diamond Harbour gain full points against former champions Mohammedan Sporting in a Group B clash of 134th Durand Cup at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) in Kolkata on Monday.

Durand Cup: ​Luka Majcen's goal helps Diamond Harbour gain full points against former champions Mohammedan Sporting

Pep Guardiola plans sabbatical after Manchester City tenure ends.

Football: Guardiola plans sabbatical after Manchester City tenure ends

New normal in foreign policy: EAM Jaishankar showcases PM Modi's global clout from BRICS to Maldives

New normal in foreign policy: EAM Jaishankar showcases PM Modi's global clout from BRICS to Maldives

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s process doesn’t change with different directors

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s process doesn’t change with different directors

Malaika Arora back to bay with her '25 outfits that saw nothing but my suitcase'

Malaika Arora back to the bay with her '25 outfits that saw nothing but my suitcase'

Qin Haiyang wins China's first swimming gold at the World Aquatics Championships 2025 in Singapore on Monday. Photo credit: Xinhua

World Aquatics: Qin Haiyang wins China's first swimming gold; Gretchen Walsh wins gold with record