T20 WC: Good things happen to good people and at the right time, says Suryakumar on Samson’s knock

Kolkata, March 2 (IANS) India captain Suryakumar Yadav paid a heartfelt tribute to Sanju Samson after the wicketkeeper-batter’s match-winning 97 not out steered India into the T20 World Cup semi-finals, adding that the knock was a deserved reward for a cricketer who has endured more than his fair share of hardships.

Samson's unbeaten knock laced with 12 fours and four sixes guided India to a five-wicket victory over the West Indies at Eden Gardens on Sunday in a must-win Super Eights clash. Such was the impact of Samson’s knock that Suryakumar doffed his cap when the wicketkeeper-batter was coming back to the dressing room after the chase was over.

"I always say good things happen to good people and at the right time. No better time, no better stage for someone like him to step up and give the team what the team required.

“The moment he came into the side, I think the first thing which he said amongst the group when we sat together was, 'let's do something which the team wants, not what you want," Suryakumar said in the video posted by the BCCI on their social media accounts on Monday.

“That comes with experience and also over his life, he’s seen so many ups and downs. I don't want to take you back to what happened in the whole year - losing his position, batting out of position, and then coming back batting at the same position.

"It's not easy to win the World Cup. The World Cups, the ICC tournaments, the games which you play in ICC tournaments are won by courageous people, and this was a courageous knock. He can already get carried away by a good start, but then the way he was batting, he held one side together, took the team through.

“He deserves all the credit. I'm very happy for him, his wife, his family back home, and all the people who love him, support him. We're just one more step closer. Hopefully, this may continue. I have a lot of things to say, but then, I'm very happy. He deserves everything," he elaborated.

In between, Samson made a hilarious reply to the endless praise Suryakumar made for him. "Rulayega kya pagle? (Will you make me cry?)," said Samson to Suryakumar, as the duo broke into laughter.

India will now face England in the semi-final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, with Suryakumar& Co now one step away from a place in the final of a tournament they are bidding to retain on home soil.

