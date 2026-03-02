Iran conflict: Nepal confirms death of youth from western Gorkha district in Abu Dhabi

Kathmandu, March 2 (IANS) The Embassy of Nepal in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday confirmed that a youth from Nepal's western Gorkha district was killed during a drone interception operation at Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi amid the ongoing US-Iran conflict.

Security situation in the Middle East remains tense after the joint US-Israel attack on Iran and retaliatory attacks by Iran in various Gulf countries that host US military bases. The UAE is one of the several countries in the region that hosts US military assets and has thus been a target of retaliatory Iranian attacks.

“Diwas Shrestha, aged 29, a resident of Gorkha District, who was working as a security guard at Middle East Company in Abu Dhabi, lost his life,” Nepal’s Embassy said in a condolence notice. “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates has officially informed us of the tragic incident, which occurred during a drone interception operation at Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi, resulting in the untimely death of Shrestha.”

On Sunday, the UAE’s Ministry of Defence announced that one Nepali, one Pakistani, and one Bangladeshi national were killed in airstrikes, while 58 people sustained minor injuries. The injured included Emirati, Egyptian, Ethiopian, Filipino, Pakistani, Iranian, Indian, Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan, Azerbaijani, Yemeni, Ugandan, Eritrean, Lebanese, and Afghan nationals.

“The Embassy of Nepal expresses its deep sorrow over the demise of Shrestha and extends heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, praying for the eternal peace of the departed soul,” it said, adding that the Embassy would fully facilitate all necessary procedures for repatriating the mortal remains of the late Shrestha to Nepal once the situation becomes conducive. Due to the ongoing war, the airspace of several Gulf nations, including the UAE, remains closed.

According to Nepal’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, around 1,729,288 Nepalis are legally residing in 12 countries across the Middle Eastern region. The UAE hosts the largest number, with around 700,000 Nepalis living in the country.

Saudi Arabia hosts the second-largest number of Nepali nationals at 384,865, followed by Qatar with 357,913.

Similarly, there are about 175,000 Nepalis in Kuwait, 30,000 in Iraq, 28,000 in Bahrain, 25,000 in Oman, 17,000 in Cyprus, 6,500 in Israel, 1,500 in Lebanon, 500 in Egypt, and just six in Iran. These Gulf nations host the majority of Nepali migrant workers, whose remittances are a crucial lifeline for Nepal’s economy.

Due to the war, the safety of millions of Nepalis residing in Gulf nations remains at stake. Nepal’s interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki said during her address to the nation on Monday that the government was closely monitoring developments in the region.

“The safety of our Nepali brothers, sisters, and youth residing there is a major concern for us. All Nepali diplomatic missions in the region have been activated to ensure security facilitation, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is closely monitoring the situation,” she said.

--IANS

scor/as