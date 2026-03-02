March 02, 2026 5:12 PM हिंदी

Explosions rock Gulf cities as Iran expands strikes across region

Explosions rock Gulf cities as Iran expands strikes across region

Tehran, March 2 (IANS) Explosions were heard in Gulf cities, including Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Doha, on Monday as Iran continued to attack several neighbouring nations, targeting both military installations and civilian infrastructure in an unprecedented regional escalation.

Israel and Hezbollah also exchanged fire, further stretching the conflict beyond its initial flashpoints.

In Bahrain, witnesses described being awakened by "huge bangs and wailing sirens", with multiple explosions heard overnight.

Initially, Iranian strikes appeared focused on military targets such as the US Navy's Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain. However, the target list seems to have expanded to include airports and other civilian facilities.

High-rise residential buildings, luxury hotels, shopping centres and modern airport terminals, symbols of Gulf prosperity, have faced sporadic strikes as air defence systems attempt to respond to the volume of incoming threats.

A fighter jet crashed near a US air base in Kuwait, according to an online video geolocated by CNN, adding to growing concerns about the expanding war.

The crash occurred as Iran intensified its campaign across the Gulf following joint US-Israeli strikes on its territory.

A senior Iranian official has also stated that Tehran "will not negotiate" with Washington, signalling continued confrontation.

US President Donald Trump acknowledged that additional American casualties were possible after three US service members were killed in Kuwait. The admission underscored the rising human cost of the escalating hostilities.

Earlier on Sunday, the United Arab Emirates Ministry of Defence said it had intercepted 165 ballistic missiles, two cruise missiles and 541 Iranian drones. Despite the interceptions, residents across the region reported blasts and sirens.

Saudi Arabia and Oman have so far been less severely impacted. Oman reported a drone strike on its commercial port of Duqm, while Saudi authorities said attacks targeting Riyadh and the Eastern Province were successfully intercepted, condemning them as unjustified aggression.

Although Iran has previously been linked to attacks in the Gulf, notably the 2019 drone strikes on Saudi Aramco facilities, the scale and coordination of the current wave mark a significant and dangerous escalation, raising fears of prolonged regional instability.

--IANS

rs/sd/

LATEST NEWS

F1: Australian GP to go ahead as planned despite travel disruptions, say organisers (Credit: Formula 1)

F1: Australian GP to go ahead as planned despite travel disruptions, say organisers

Intel, Digital India BHASHINI bring offline multilingual capabilities to AI PCs

Intel, Digital India BHASHINI bring offline multilingual capabilities to AI PCs

PGTI NexGen Phillaur Open 2026 to tee off at the Ranjitgarh Golf Club in Phillaur on Tuesday. Photo credit: PGTI

PGTI NexGen Phillaur Open 2026 to tee off on Tuesday

Hundreds of Afghan refugees arrested as Pakistan intensifies crackdown in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (File image)

Hundreds of Afghan refugees arrested as Pakistan intensifies crackdown in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Vivek Oberoi calls India-UAE bond 'a bridge of steel' amidst the tension in the Middle East

Vivek Oberoi calls India-UAE bond 'a bridge of steel' amidst the tension in the Middle East

Pakistan’s benchmark index plunges nearly 10 pc amid US-Iran war, Afghan tensions

Pakistan’s benchmark index plunges nearly 10 pc amid US-Iran war, Afghan tensions

Justin Bieber shares loved-up birthday selfies with wife, Hailey from celebrations

Justin Bieber shares loved-up birthday selfies with wife, Hailey from celebrations

Indian equities have proven resilient despite major conflicts in 15 years: Report

Indian equities have proven resilient despite major conflicts in 15 years: Report

Ayesha Shroff's birthday wish for son Tiger: May all your dreams come true this year

Ayesha Shroff's birthday wish for son Tiger: May all your dreams come true this year

India’s industrial growth stands at 4.8 pc in Jan boosted by manufacturing, electricity sectors

India’s industrial growth stands at 4.8 pc in Jan boosted by manufacturing, electricity sectors