SA, NZ meet in T20 WC semis for the first time; key stats ahead of historic clash in Kolkata

New Delhi, March 2 (IANS) South Africa and New Zealand head into the semi-finals of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 following impressive yet contrasting campaigns and gear up to face each other on Wednesday at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

South Africa are heading into the semifinals on the back of a flawless campaign, having remained unbeaten through the group stage and Super Eights. The Proteas topped their Super Eight group with commanding performances that underlined both their batting depth and bowling discipline.

A comfortable chase against Zimbabwe capped their second-round run, while a commanding victory over India underlined their title credentials. Having finished as runners-up in the previous edition, the Proteas appear determined to go one step further this time.

New Zealand, meanwhile, began strongly with convincing wins over the United Arab Emirates, Afghanistan and Canada. A key Super Eight triumph over Sri Lanka strengthened their semi-final push, although a narrow defeat to England in their final Super Eights match meant qualification depended on net run rate. Despite that setback, the BlackCaps advanced and now bring a well-balanced unit into a high-stakes clash for a place in the final.

This will be the first time South Africa and New Zealand meet in a T20 World Cup semi-final. They have competed four times in the group stage of the tournament, but never in the knockout rounds, making this upcoming match a historic first. The two heavyweights first met in a T20 World Cup match in 2007, with the Proteas emerging victorious. They faced each other three more times in subsequent tournaments, in 2009, 2014 and the current edition, with South Africa winning on all occasions.

The venue, however, might prove challenging for both teams and could give the Kiwis an upper hand, given their prior experience at Eden Gardens. New Zealand have played two T20Is at the venue previously. While they beat Bangladesh in the 2016 edition of the marquee event, the BlackCaps suffered a 73-run defeat at the hands of India during a T20I series in November 2021.

South Africa, meanwhile, do not hold any experience of playing a 20-over game at the venue, with their only game against India in October 2015 being washed out. However, players of both sides have extensive experience of playing the Indian Premier League matches at the venue, making the upcoming World Cup contest even more interesting.

South Africa vs New Zealand Head-to-Head Record in T20 World Cups:

Played: 4

South Africa won: 4

New Zealand won: 0

