March 02, 2026 5:15 PM

Zareen Khan shares update on her mother's health: Out of ICU but still in hospital

​Mumbai, March 2 (IANS) Actress Zareen Khan shared an update about her mother's health through a social media post.

On Monday, the 'Veer' actress revealed that while her mother has been shifted out of the ICU, she continues to be in the hospital.

Urging her InstaFam to keep her recovering mother in their prayers, Zareen wrote on the Stories section of her Instagram handle, "Mom's out of the ICU...but still in the hospital. Please continue keeping her in your duas/ prayers. Much needed (sic)," followed by a folded hands emoji.

On February 23, Zareen dropped an emotional note on the photo-sharing app. Marking her Islamic birthday on the 5th day of Ramadan, she informed that her mother is currently in the hospital.

She took to her official social media account and wrote, “It's the 5th of Ramadan today which is my Islamic Birthday. Those who know me closely know how much I love my Birthdays. This year too I had plans of celebrating this one in a certain way but unfortunately that's not going to happen as my Mom is hospitalized.”

“I would request everyone of you to keep my Mom in your prayers as that's going to be the greatest gift for me," added Zareen, along with a folded hands, a heart, and a sparkle emoji.

In October last year, Zareen had shared that her mother had been hospitalized. However, fortunately, she was discharged shortly.

Zareen took to her Instagram Stories and published an image with her mother from the hospital.

She penned on the photo-sharing app, "Mom's much better (evil eye emoji) Taking her home today from the hospital. Big Thanks to each and every one of you who sent good wishes and prayers fr her...means the world to me", with the folded hands and red heart emojis.

--IANS

pm/

