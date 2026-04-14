Taylor Swift books most nominations at 2026 American Music Awards

Los Angeles, April 14 (IANS) Pop icon Taylor Swift is leading the pack at the American Music Awards with 8 nominations. The singer-songwriter has plenty of chances to extend her historic lead even further this year.

She leads the race for the 2026 AMAs. 4 artistes are tied for second place in the nominations tally, with seven nods each including Olivia Dean, Sombr and Morgan Wallen, reports ‘Variety’.

Lady Gaga and Alex Warren run close behind that group with six nominations each. Earning five apiece, current Hot 100 chart-topper Ella Langley, Latin group Fuerza Regida, Leon Thomas and Zara Larsson.

As per ‘Variety’, the artistes who picked up four nominations are Cardi B, Justin Bieber, Playboi Carti, Bruno Mars, Tate McRae and Tyla.

This year’s telecast takes place May 25 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, and will air on CBS for the second year after a decades-long run on ABC, with Queen Latifah hosting. It will be the 52nd telecast for the Dick Clark Productions show that was conceived in the 1970s as a populist alternative to the Grammys. Nominations are based on commercial performance, with the public voting on winners via a website and social media.

Taylor Swift is up for artiste of the year and best female pop artiste. ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ is contending for album of the year and best pop album. ‘The Fate of Ophelia’ is nominated for song of the year, best pop song and best music video. Her contender for Song of the Summer, meanwhile, is ‘Elizabeth Taylor’, recently promoted as her 2025 album’s third single. Going into the 2026 awards, she has a record 40 career wins at the AMAs.

Dean and Sombr reached the impressive tally of seven nominations as each as first-time nominees. They will compete for new artist of the year, of course, as well as breakthrough album of the year and song of the year.

--IANS

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