Taunsa hospital investigation exposes shocking flaws in Pakistan's healthcare system

Islamabad, April 17 (IANS) A new investigation about the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Taunsa city of Pakistan's Punjab province has exposed many flaws in the healthcare system and the state's utter disregard for the locals. An investigative documentary by BBC has exposed nurses injecting patients through their clothes, giving dirty syringes for re-use and unqualified workers injecting child after child from a blood-contaminated vial of liquid medicine in the hospital.

"The scale of neglect leads many to worry how there were not even more victims who had gotten infected with deadly diseases. The response from the authorities is an illustration of how easily addressable problems snowball when confronted by incompetence and denial. After initially acknowledging in March last year that 106 children had been infected and promising to crack down on this malfeasance, authorities simply looked away," an editorial in Pakistan's leading daily The Express Tribune mentioned.

In 2025, Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ) in Taunsa was connected to an outbreak of HIV among children. At the time, Punjab province authorities had announced that a crackdown will be initiated and suspended the Medical Superintendent of THQ in March of that year. However, a few months later, secret filming by 'BBC Eye Investigations' found that lives of children were still being put at risk, the British broadcaster has revealed.

Filmed secretly over few weeks, the BBC investigation revealed repeated and serious violation of basic infection control. The video footage showcases nurses injecting patients through their clothes, giving dirty syringes for re-use and unqualified workers injecting child after child from a blood-contaminated vial of liquid medicine.

"The BBC’s undercover filming also captures wider problems: staff handling medical waste with bare hands, syringes and needles left exposed, and unqualified volunteers – who are officially banned from the children’s ward – operating without supervision. Staff shortages and supply problems appear to be contributing to the situation. In some cases, families are asked to buy their own medicines. Under pressure, staff reuse equipment or share medication between patients to make limited supplies last," a press released issued by the British broadcaster stated.

According to BBC, at least 331 children in Taunsa tested positive for HIV between November 2024-October 2025. Of their parents who also agreed to be tested, fewer than one in 20 tested positive for HIV. Infections continued even after the government's announcement in March last year that crackdown will be launched.

Despite the video footage, hospital officials have denied wrongdoing. The hospital's medical superintendent has said that the secret footage "staged." However, no petition has been filed against the documentary in the court. Meanwhile, former Medical Superintendent, who was suspended for negligence, has been reappointed at another government facility, where he continues to treat children.

"Hundreds of lives ruined, and the only penalty turns out to be a slap on the wrist. This is not a failure of the system. This is exactly what the system is meant to do - protect itself from accountability. The government must launch a third-party investigation into the allegations. This is not a matter of someone getting a little sick because of a mistake. Children's lives have been ruined, and those responsible must face criminal prosecution if the government wants to stop such cases from taking place in the future," the Express Tribune editorial stated.

--IANS

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