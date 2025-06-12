June 12, 2025 8:21 PM हिंदी

Air India plane crash: Tata Group announces Rs 1 crore support for families of victims

Air India plane crash: Tata Group announces Rs 1 crore support for families of victims

New Delhi, June 12 (IANS) Tata Group Chairman N. Chandrasekaran on Thursday announced that the company will provide Rs 1 crore to the families of each person who lost their life in the tragic crash of Air India Flight 171 in Ahmedabad.

He also said that the Tata Group will cover the medical expenses of those who were injured and ensure they receive full care and support.

In a statement, Chandrasekaran said: "No words can adequately express the grief we feel at this moment. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families who have lost their loved ones, and with those who have been injured."

He added that the Tata Group would also help build a new hostel at B.J. Medical College as part of its support efforts.

“We remain steadfast in standing with the affected families and communities during this unimaginable time,” he mentioned.

Expressing his grief, Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata said the tragedy has brought "immense grief to countless families".

"This heart-wrenching incident has brought immense grief to countless families, and our thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones today," he said.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and stand in solidarity with them during this unimaginable time."

The crash involved Air India Flight 171, which was flying from Ahmedabad to London. According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the plane had 242 people onboard, including ten cabin crew members.

The DGCA reported that the aircraft took off from Runway 23 at 1.39 p.m. Shortly after, it sent out a MAYDAY distress signal to the Air Traffic Control (ATC), but no further communication was received after that.

The aircraft crashed just outside the airport boundary and was seen emitting thick black smoke.

The flight was being commanded by Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, with First Officer Clive Kundar as the co-pilot.

--IANS

pk/vd

LATEST NEWS

Netanyahu to Carney: World leaders express shock and grief over Air India plane crash (2nd Lead)

Netanyahu to Carney: World leaders express shock and grief over Air India plane crash (2nd Lead)

Mehidy Hasan Miraz named Bangladesh ODI captain for 12-month Term

Mehidy Hasan Miraz named Bangladesh ODI captain for 12-month Term

Mari Muthu R moves into sole lead on Day Two of the PGTI NexGen 2025 at the Forest Hill Golf & Country Club in S.A.S. Nagar, Punjab, on Thursday. Photo credit: PGTI

PGTI NexGen Forest Hill: Mari Muthu R moves into sole lead on Day Two

Air India plane crash: Tata Group announces Rs 1 crore support for families of victims

Air India plane crash: Tata Group announces Rs 1 crore support for families of victims

Fan event for Rana Daggubati's 'Rana Naidu Season 2' cancelled amidst Air India crash

Fan event for Rana Daggubati's 'Rana Naidu Season 2' cancelled amidst Air India crash

Todd Murphy joins Gloucestershire for four-game County Championship stint

Todd Murphy joins Gloucestershire for four-game County Championship stint

Pat Cummins' six-for helps Australia bowl out South Africa for 138 in first innings, take 74-run lead on Day 2 of the World Test Championship Final at the Lord's in London on Thursday. Photo credit: cricket.com.au

WTC Final: Cummins' six-for helps Australia bowl out South Africa for 138, take a 74-run lead

Ahmedabad flight disaster: Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani declared dead

Ahmedabad flight disaster: Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani declared dead

Sukant Kadam eyeing 'nothing less than a win' in Asia Para-Badminton Championships

Sukant Kadam eyeing 'nothing less than a win' in Asia Para-Badminton Championships

Bangladesh should rein in terrorists: India after vandalisation of Tagore's ancestral home

Bangladesh should rein in terrorists: India after vandalisation of Tagore's ancestral home