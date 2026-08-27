Tashkent to host 2027 APC Conference, Asian Awards and General Assembly

Dubai, Aug 27 (IANS) Tashkent, Uzbekistan, has been selected to host the 2027 Asian Paralympic Committee (APC) Conference, Asian Awards and General Assembly, marking the first time the Central Asian nation will stage the APC’s flagship gathering. The event is scheduled for November or December 2027, with the exact dates to be announced later.

Tashkent emerged as the successful bidder after a competitive process involving five National Paralympic Committees (NPCs) from across Asia. The Uzbek capital secured the backing of a majority of voting APC Executive Board Members and Standing Committee Chairpersons.

The 2027 gathering is expected to bring together representatives of all 45 Asian NPCs, along with APC Executive Board members, Standing Committees, athletes, International Federations, Games Organising Committees and officials from international sports organisations.

The APC Conference will feature presentations, discussions and workshops focused on key areas of Para sport development across the continent. The General Assembly will subsequently provide the Asian Paralympic family with a platform to deliberate on organisational and strategic matters and the future direction of the movement in the region.

Tashkent will also stage the Asian Awards, which will recognise individuals and organisations for outstanding achievements and contributions to the Asian Paralympic Movement since the previous edition.

APC President Majid Rashed congratulated Uzbekistan on winning the bid and said the event would provide an important opportunity for stakeholders from across Asia to collaborate on the development of Para sport.

“We are delighted to confirm Tashkent as the host of the 2027 APC Conference, Asian Awards and General Assembly. I congratulate the National Paralympic Committee of Uzbekistan and thank all five NPCs that submitted bids to host these important events.

“Our Conference and General Assembly provide an important opportunity for the Asian Paralympic family to come together, share knowledge, and discuss the priorities that will shape the future of Para sport across our continent. We look forward to working closely with NPC Uzbekistan to deliver another successful and productive gathering in 2027.”

Mukhtorkhon Tashkodjaev, President of the National Paralympic Committee of Uzbekistan and APC Vice President, welcomed the decision, describing the selection as an honour for the country and its capital.

“It is a great honour for Uzbekistan and the city of Tashkent to be selected to host the 2027 APC Conference, Asian Awards and General Assembly. We sincerely thank the Asian Paralympic Committee and its members for placing their trust in us.”

The previous APC Conference and General Assembly were held in Astana, Kazakhstan, in 2025, attracting delegates from more than 40 NPCs, regional partners and international observers.

The APC said further details, including the dates and programme for the 2027 edition, will be announced in due course.

--IANS

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